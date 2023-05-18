Believe it or not, there was a time when, among other things, schools were a bastion of behavior. One of the major problems in my day was students who chewed gum in defiance of school policies.
Then came the era when pranksters started pulling disruptions such as phoned-in bomb threats. They were nearly universally bogus, of course, but had to be taken seriously just in case.
But as society in general became more violent, a few twisted minds began toting heavy-duty firearms into public buildings, taking as many victims with them as possible as they went down in a blaze of glory.
School buildings used to be accessible. Nowadays they have been forced into a fortress mentality, limiting access with locked doors, resource officers and metal detectors. And still intruders, some of them armed, manage to gain entrance to educational institutions. Or they manage to disrupt the learning process in other ways.
My youngest granddaughter is a sophomore at Greenfield-Central High School. Just last month a former student managed to enter the school and broadcast an Instagram of her intrusion, bragging ‘I could have shot the school up,” before being intercepted and booted out.
Here in Madison County during the past year, Anderson and Alexandria-Monroe high schools went into lockdowns, Anderson’s when a student carrying a firearm was arrested and Alexandria’s over threats of an active shooter.
The state of Georgia is requiring all public schools to conduct “intruder alert drills” every year. In Leesville, La., Pickering High School has twice intercepted an outpatient at a behavioral hospital. And a man on the Michigan State University campus shot three students to death before killing himself.
How different it was in years past. During my high school years, school security consisted mainly of honor students stationed at desks in the hallway checking students’ “intramurals,” which were paper permits signed by a teacher outlining a reason for leaving the classroom.
During my sports writing days I preferred personal contact with coaches and athletic directors to phone conversations. It was no problem to walk into any entrance at a school and simply head to the desired office (or even classroom) or stroll unobtrusively into the main office.
If we needed to contact one of our daughters while they were in school, we’d simply head to the office from the nearest entrance without having to be buzzed in. By the time we were grandparents who occasionally had lunch with our grandkids, we needed to be buzzed in. Even that was pretty routine; we’d ring a bell and the buzzer would sound without having to be checked out first.
As schools continue to become more of a target, we wonder what s going to happen. Will school officials have to resort to airport-style security checks of each student or adult who gains access to a prison-style institution where learning takes place practically under armed guards?
Human behavior simply isn’t what it used to be. I believe the only solution involves cultural change.