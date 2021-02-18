Finally we have vaccines to take care of the virus that has been pushing the pause button on normal living for a year. Ready, aim, fire! And it’s all over. Right?
If only it were that easy.
The news came down that everyone over 80 could sign up for one of the two vaccines initially approved for bringing COVID-19 to a halt. All we had to do in Indiana was go online, find the nearest vaccination site and pick a time. The alternative for the computer-illiterate would be to phone 211. All appointments had to be made through the state.
I found a link to the state website online. It didn’t work. Later I managed to log in another way. A page full of times a week down the line popped up. I picked one, filed all pertinent information and my time was confirmed.
I was signed up for the Pfizer vaccine at the Community Hospital Anderson Education Center. A week or so later, the age limit was lowered to 70, making Bonnie eligible, even though she might have benefited even more than I because of her physical condition. So I went online again. Apparently so did everyone else in Indiana, and I couldn’t get through.
Vaccine availability was a problem, we learned. When the computer link wouldn’t work I tried the phone number. After listening to several minutes’ worth of elevator music while also fruitlessly trying to log in by computer, I gave up.
Better luck the next day. Openings showed up at the Madison County Health Department, which is giving out the Moderna vaccine. We got her signed up for a week later than mine.
After hearing tales about people languishing hours in long lines elsewhere, I decided to get there a half-hour early. I walked right in. There were only a few people getting vaccinated at that time, and I was in and out even before my assigned time, including the 15-minute wait period to make sure there was no adverse reaction. I had none. And aside from a trace of soreness in the arm where I received the shot, I had no after-effects.
The Health Department was busier the day Bonnie got hers. Still we were in and out within 45 minutes or so. She also had no adverse effects.
I had to reschedule my second dose because of the snow. Bonnie gets hers in a couple of weeks.
The government and its health advisers would like to get hundreds of millions of people immunized very soon. Good luck with the logistics. And good luck convincing skeptics who are avoiding vaccines like the plague. At least one unit of our extended family falls in that category, worried about reports (unconfirmed, I understand) of people dying after receiving a vaccination.
But at least there’s light coming from the end of the tunnel. Let’s hope it isn’t a train coming from the other direction.
