He was the original pianist when Jake Hess organized The Imperials in 1964. He devoted a lifetime to gospel music. But despite his many accomplishments, Henry Slaughter was content just hanging around in the background.
Slaughter reached the end of his life on Nov. 13 at age 93.
His career as a gospel music accompanist began with the Stamps-Ozark Quartet before he moved to the Weatherford Quartet, joining fellow former Stamps-Ozark Quartet member Glen Payne and becoming music director at the Cathedral of Tomorrow. The Imperials were organized in 1964, with Hess persuading Slaughter and two other former Weatherford singers, baritone Gary McSpadden and bass Armond Morales, to join what was to become what is considered the first contemporary Christian quartet, along with tenor Sherrill Neilsen.
As the group’s instrumentalist, Slaughter had a profound influence on The Imperials sound in the three years he accompanied them on the piano. He left the group in 1966, a year after Neilsen was replaced by Jim Murray. Joe Moscheo became The Imperials pianist and assumed managerial responsibilities when Hess’ health problems began the following year. Soon the classic group of Imperials was assembled as Terry Blackwood became the group’s lead singer and eventually Sherman Andrus assumed the baritone spot.
From The Imperials, Slaughter joined his wife Hazel on the road as a duet.
Henry penned many gospel songs, some of the best known being “What a Precious Friend Is He,” “If the Lord Wasn’t Walking By My Side,” “I’ve Never Loved Him Better Than Today” and “God Takes Good Care of Me.”
Ironically, despite his prominence in the gospel music industry, Henry may not even have been the best known member of his family. His cousin, Enos Slaughter, was a star baseball player for the St. Louis Cardinals and is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Henry’s laurels have included being named to the Southern Gospel Piano Hall of Honor in 1976; six Dove Awards as instrumentalist of the year, 1973-1977; and named to the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2006.
His greatest visibility probably came after Henry and Hazel Slaughter retired from the road in 1990 as he participated in the Gaither Homecoming series and was featured a few times on the widely distributed videos.
Slaughter, however, always was content avoiding the spotlight. He was once asked how he wanted to be remembered. He replied simply that he just wanted to be one who played in the band, wrote a few songs and sang in the choir.
Bill Gaither, always on the lookout for song ideas, quickly picked up on Henry’s suggested epitaph as he and Larry Gatlin fleshed it out into a song. In turn the Booth Brothers recorded it on their project of the songs of Bill and Gloria Gaither.
Indeed, Henry Thaxton Slaughter did all of this and more. And now he has joined his contemporaries in the heavenly choir.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.