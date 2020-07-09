So the latest fad being proliferated these days involves starting every response with a two-letter conjunction. So I’m talking about the word so.
So for purists in the English language it doesn’t make sense, but it’s happening more often. So the urban dictionary explains it’s commonly used in response to a question or to start a conversation as if the speaker had been talking already and was being rudely interrupted by an interrogator.
So really, though, in that usage it’s kind of a veiled putdown. So it’s actually one of the latest fads, sort of a slang term to replace “uh” or something of the sort.
So maybe that deflects attention away from the speaker in a way that, you know, relies on cliches to get through a sentence instead of the kind of grammatical structure our English teachers tried to instill in us in our classes in school.
So that has succeeded in creating a new pet peeve for those of us who have devoted our lives to putting words together in proper order without throwing a conjunction in at the beginning when there is nothing to conjunct.
So it’s the latest step in a long line of inventive words against which teachers have railed for decades. So that goes all the way back to our childhood when it was drummed into us that there was no such word as “ain’t.” So we had to learn that ain’t was a slang term that loosely meant am not, is not, are not or was not and wasn’t a word at all. So in fact it wasn’t even in the dictionary. So what happened? So many people used the word in common parlance that it actually became a listed dictionary word, albeit with the notation that it was improper or vulgar in proper speech.
So that calls to mind a character from my childhood. So we lived on a farm in Minnesota, and my dad made frequent trips to Dethloff Feed & Seed store for supplies. So one of the owners, Ed Dethloff, had a habit of ending most of his thoughts with the expression, “Ain’t so?” So most of their customers never referred to him by name, instead calling him “Ain’t So.”
So fads come and go. So I can remember words and phrases like 23 skidoo, go fly a kite, go soak your head, cotton pick, corn, what a gas, by George, fatchamatish (which I still use sometimes as a pseudocussword), I’ll be John Brown, you know, clod, pud, nerd, dweeb, wuss and several words or phrases that will get you in big trouble if you dare use them today.
So before long somebody will find a new way to get attention. So in the meantime, won’t you please say it ain’t so?
• • •
Correction: In last week’s column Dr. Robert McCurdy’s daughter, Stephanie Moran, was omitted among descendants who followed him to Anderson University.
