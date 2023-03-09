I was waiting in a medical office for my wife to have her blood drawn when a couple about our age walked in. The man’s face looked somewhat familiar.
I managed to catch his name: Noland Hartzell. Eventually it rang a bell: Noland Eugene Hartzell was one of the guys with whom I had endured Army basic training in Fort Knox, Kentucky, in 1963.
Longtime friend Jerry Byard and I had shared boot camp experiences that year, and both of us eventually wound up at Fort Hood, Texas.
But this was the first time I had been able to run down anyone else I’d known who had worn the uniform in that time just over a decade before Uncle Sam stopped drafting people into the service.
Hartzell, who returned to Anderson after his Army days and, like me, is now retired, had no particular memories of his time in the service. “Those were days I’d just as soon forget,” he admitted.
I have to agree those two years weren’t particularly inspiring for me, either. I served proudly but reluctantly, going from basic training to public information officer in Fort Polk, Louisiana, before winding up at Fort Hood, Texas, where I played in the Second Armored Division Band after my PIO slot was eliminated.
I left basic in the best physical shape of my life, which isn’t saying much.
I barely passed the physical training standards, hand-over-handing my way on the monkey bars about one length before falling off and recording an 8:33 in the mile run, the minimum standard. On the rifle range, I managed to qualify for a marksman medal (the lowest rating) on my last shot.
Sgt. Edward Ford, a grizzled combat veteran, was my training sergeant at Company F, 13th Battalion, 4th Training Brigade. He wouldn’t put up with anything less than your best effort, and my lack of physical conditioning when I reported marked me for special attention.
I wasn’t alone. During one inspection, the inspecting officer noted to Sgt. Ford, “I notice you have your share of ‘heavies’ this time.” Ford replied, “Yeah, well we’re working on that, sir.”
He’d let us have it when we goofed up in training. Yelling at one guy, he asked him what he was doing. “Well, I thought …” the guy replied. “You thought!” Ford interrupted. “Trainees aren’t suppose to think. You just perform.”
Serving on KP in the Army was where I learned to hate washing dishes. Kitchen duty, however, did get me out of a forced-march exercise that decimated much of our company up and down the two infamous hills at Fort Knox — aptly dubbed Misery and Agony — and resulted in one of our compatriots being court-martialed for failing to follow orders (fortunately for him, the court-martial ruled in his favor).
Those days are far behind me. Except in my dreams, where I find myself back in the Army still counting the days. Aghhhh!