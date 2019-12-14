Such is the price of progress. A trip back in time evokes memories of things that were once part and parcel of everyday life.
Milk was delivered to your door in glass bottles, generally a quart at a time. Those quart bottles took up nearly as much shelf space as a plastic half gallon container does now.
I don’t believe there was a deposit on milk bottles. They were reusable, but if you kept them around they were cumbersome as well. Should they chance to get broken they could be dangerous, too.
Soda pop also came in heavy glass bottles. They were returnable, and you had to pay a deposit. When you returned a carton of empties you got the deposit back. Kids who wanted to make some money often would scour the neighborhood to find discarded pop bottles. If you found enough of them you could afford a movie ticket.
Bottles of Coca-Cola, distinguished from other brands by their shape, were embossed with the city where they were bottled. Recycling them, of course, resulted in many of them winding up far from their source, and it became a game to see who could buy a Coke with the name of the city farthest from home.
Eventually canned beverages replaced bottled, first with beer and later with pop. That made for more efficient dispensing machines and did away with the bottle-opening slot on the machines. Like other cans, though, they had to be opened, giving rise to top-piercing openers that became known as church keys, presumably an offhand reference to the beer cans.
The first beverage cans were made of steel. Later, it was discovered that aluminum was easier to chill, and both beer and pop manufacturers went that route. Adding pull tabs did away with the need for church keys. And similar pull tabs on canned food began replacing can openers as well.
The real revolution began with the plastics industry. Plastic was more versatile, cheaper and lighter than other materials, and when you were through you simply threw it in the trash or found another use for it. Everything from pop to paint is now packaged in plastic, and thin plastic sacks have supplanted paper bags at grocery stores.
That’s even extended to artificial Christmas trees, which largely take the place of chopping down live ones.
All of which has started a counter-revolution by environmentalists intent on reducing the amount of non-biodegradable packaging littering the planet.
Should we go back to glass and steel? Let’s hope a better solution is found.
