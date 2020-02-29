Anderson has been getting bad press in recent years. To be sure, what once was the heart of the so-called Rust Belt finally rusted out as Delco Remy, Guide, Delphi and all those other General Motors affiliates (not to mention supporting industries) packed up and sought their fortunes elsewhere. Schools began closing or consolidating as the baby boom busted. Major stores succumbed to the online buying craze. And job-seeking residents moved out as well.
Granted, perhaps these are not our best days. But as for me and my house, we will always call Anderson home.
We don’t go back that many generations ourselves. But I’ve lived within Anderson’s city limits for almost 69 years now. And my wife, whose family used to visit the city yearly for the Church of God’s North American Convention, has been here for some 56 years. Instead of becoming snowbirds and flying south like many others, we’re toughing out the colder temperatures and the hot season as well in the house we’ve called home for nearly 52 years.
My family background was in Minnesota. Bonnie came from West Virginia. But a few of my relatives preceded me to Anderson, and two or three still reside hereabouts.
Uncle Melvin Miller probably was the first to come to Anderson, matriculating in what was then Anderson College in the 1930s. Brother Robert and sister Bernice Shrock followed. Robert Miller settled here, operating Robert’s Floor Store in downtown Anderson.
Eventually brothers Henry and Harold Miller became Andersonians as well. Henry had a floor covering store in Marion and Harold in Elwood, with Henry relocating to Anderson and working at Central Heating and Wholesale Supply before opening Church Equipment Co. with Harold. After Henry’s untimely death along with his son Jim in a camping accident, Melvin, by then a retired minister, joined Harold in the Church Equipment business.
Some of their children wound up in Anderson. Jim was a junior high track coach at Highland at the time of his death. Robert’s son Harold (named for his uncle) also taught and coached in the Anderson school system and still lives near Anderson. Uncle Harold’s son David also operated a floor covering business along with his sister, Linda Weatherford, who kept the business going after his death a few years later. Linda now lives in the Pendleton area. And Uncle Melvin’s son Gene taught and directed choral music at Anderson University for many years.
Of our four daughters, only Sarah Edwards now lives in Anderson. Her daughter LeeAnn is now a junior in the School of Nursing at Anderson University.
Of course we have more than family memories to hold us in Anderson. We find it a comfortable place to live with a cost of living much more affordable than the bright lights of some other places. And friendships to treasure for a lifetime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.