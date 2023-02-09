When the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs take the field Sunday for Super Bowl LVII, only seven people on the field — contrary to popular opinion among the fans in the stands — will have no stake in which team takes home the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the evening.
Those seven people will be the ones wearing striped shirts with whistles in their mouths.
Sports officials constantly find themselves in a no-win situation. It seems, however, that virtually every hotly contested game comes down to a situation or two that fans (who certainly are not neutral) vociferously label as missed calls.
On the scholastic and amateur levels, more and more officials reach the point where they feel their love for the game isn’t worth the hassle. On the professional level, they’re paid much better to endure choruses of boos.
NFL officials, for instance, average $205,000 for the season, while NBA referees earn from $200,000 to $550,000 for trying to keep athletes in line whose salaries dwarf that.
The problem is that the hand — or foot, or torso, or arm — is quicker than the eye.
Seven football officials have to keep track of 22 players, one alternating ball, the sidelines, goalposts, field position, goal lines and play and game clocks.
Three basketball officials must watch 10 players, one ball, two goals and backboards, center and side lines, three-second lanes and shot and game clocks. Replay challenges are necessarily limited.
Thus come episodes like the Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers game a couple weeks ago. With the score tied late in regulation, LeBron James drove for the bucket, deftly splitting the defense as Boston’s Jayson Tatum got a hand up, and the shot didn’t make it to the rim.
Even replays seemed inconclusive as to whether there was significant contact or a blocked shot. No call was made, and though head referee Eric Lewis later reportedly admitted a foul was missed, no-calls can’t be challenged.
James threw an on-court tantrum, and Lakers teammate Patrick Beverley quite properly earned a technical foul when he grabbed a photographer’s camera and shoved it in front of a referee’s face. The Lakers lost in overtime.
Cincinnati Bengals fans were livid over the conclusion of their AFC championship loss to Kansas City. Down the stretch there was a no-call collision on a 29-yard punt return.
A stop was negated by Eli Apple’s defensive holding call. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was flagged for intentional grounding. A play that resulted in a third-down stop was waved off because of a mix-up with the game clock.
And on another third-down stop, Bengals defender Joseph Ossai pushed KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes after he had run out of bounds, the penalty moving the Chiefs into range for the winning field goal.
I’m sure some would be happy if every key play could be electronically reviewed. But is anyone really up for six-hour games?