Life as we know it has experienced some changes over the past couple of years. Just when we hope things are beginning to return to normal, somebody moves the norm.
I figured we were ahead of the game with a couple of jabs and a boost. Yeah, the experts cautioned us to continue wearing masks when we went out, especially when the new variants began moving the needle again. And most of the time, whenever I made one of my few trips away from home, I did.
On occasions when I forgot to grab a mask as I left the car, most of the people I encountered were also barefaced anyway. But what the hey, I was fully vaxxed.
This is normally flu season anyway. I always get a flu shot in the fall, which seems to ward off the worst of the viruses most of the time. The idea of vaccinations, we’re told, is not necessarily to completely avoid illness but minimize it. So when I started experiencing some upper respiratory problems I took it easy and waited for it to go away.
COVID seemed the least of my worries. Its original strain initially affected the lungs and throat, giving you a fever and affecting your smell and taste. Food still tasted good to me, and my lungs were working fine.
My problem was the ache-all-over feeling that usually accompanies the flu, along with more throat congestion and discomfort than usual. And I never had more than a degree of fever.
We skipped our scheduled grocery day. A trip to a MedCheck was in order, of course, given the current push for COVID testing. All the MedChecks in town were backed up, but I managed to get in with one of them. They quickly ruled out any bacterial infection, gave me some prescriptions and did the obligatory nose swab.
The material they gave me about upper respiratory infections said they are more likely if you are very young or very old. Gee, I wonder where that puts me?
Results were supposed to be available within a day or two of testing. But my quarantine period was almost over before I ran down the verdict: positive. I had what they call a breakthrough case.
The omicron variant has changed the name of the game. COVID isn’t as easy to avoid as it was at first, but the hospitalization rate (not necessarily to be confused with the actual number) is much more manageable than it was, especially if you’re vaccinated. And some of my relatives and friends have had similar experiences of late, I’m told.
A few Tylenol took care of the aching. Gradually I got my strength back, and my congestion eased progressively. And my balance returned to normal. I had worse sieges than that before anyone ever heard of COVID.
Call it an inconvenient breakthrough, I suppose. But with any luck, maybe it will be my last.
