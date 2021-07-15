Phil Sullivan was a classmate of mine in the 1950s, graduating from Anderson High School a year after I did. He was an all-around athlete, described in the 1957 annual as a “wing-footed quarterback” while also playing basketball and being a pole vaulter on the track team. He added golf to his repertoire in college at Ball State, lettering three times in that sport while also quarterbacking the Cardinals.
Sullivan would return to AHS as a math teacher while also coaching football and golf. In the latter sport, he guided the Indians to state championships in 1972 and 1974.
Sullivan, 81, marked the end of life on June 27 after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Gregarious and full of life, Sullivan put together his two state golf championship teams on the strength of talented players such as Scott Steger, Jim Cue and Steve Douglass. Cue was state meet medalist in 1972, while Steger led the 1974 team. Steger, who became a golf pro, went on to spend some time on the PGA tour.
Sullivan was thorough in his preparation as a coach. During the tournament series, he customarily took his teams out to walk the course they would be playing. In that era, the state finals were a two-day event at the venerable Old Oakland Golf Club in Oaklandon.
One particular hole on the layout was a par-5 dogleg that curved around a knoll on which a building sat. Another green lay adjacent to the building. Sullivan had a particular tactic he taught his players to use. Instead of going around the dogleg, he instructed them to aim for the other side of the building, taking advantage of course rules that provided a free drop if their ball landed in the vicinity of the other green. From there it would be a clear shot to the hole they were playing. Usually they shaved a stroke from their score in the process.
IHSAA rules preclude golf coaches from accompanying their players on the course during meets. But Sullivan kept track of how his players were doing. He would locate spots on the course where he could see three or four holes at a time.
We once talked about his switch from track and field in high school to golf in college. He explained it was the social aspect that led him to the latter sport. “You can’t just call somebody up and say, ‘Hey, you wanna go out and vault a little?’” he quipped.
Most of the time when he called in results of his golf meets during my sportswriting days, he’d identify himself as “Silky Sullivan,” after the race horse of the same name.
He got involved with sports from the official side as well, refereeing football and basketball games.
Now in my mind’s eye, I can see Phil teeing it up somewhere up there. And maybe there will be time left for a little pole vaulting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.