Whitewater Memorial State park is only about an hour and a half away. But a refreshing few days headquartered in a rustic cabin on the edge of Brookville Lake might as well have been half a continent removed from the daily grind of our hometown a couple of weeks ago.
Bonnie and I, daughter Sarah and husband Eddie took part of Sarah’s fall break to visit the nature oasis not far from the town of Liberty. Granddaughter LeeAnn rode down midweek after her Anderson University fall break began as her paternal grandparents, John and Jean Edwards, joined us for the afternoon.
It’s an excursion we may not be repeating very often in the future, of course. The older we get the harder it is to trek around undulating paths and navigate up-and-down destinations. Not to mention the advance preparation needed to make sure nothing is forgotten.
Once there, though, the beauty of nature and camping experiences provide a relaxing getaway. And this year unusually warm temperatures for the season added to our comfort.
Eddie and Sarah spent quite a bit of time looking for deer roaming the park, without much success. We spotted a couple crossing the road our second day, but before Sarah got her camera into action they were gone.
Then we one-upped them. The next day we hiked an easy trail on the Red Springs Loop, part of the Hornbeam Nature Preserve along the banks of Whitewater Lake in the middle of the park. It’s only about a mile long, but our arthritis was kicking up by that time, so Sarah and Eddie returned to the other end to fetch the car as we lounged on a picnic table near the trail’s south end. A few minutes later we spied a doe, a deer, a female deer, bounding through the brush. It stopped not 20 yards from us, eyeing us carefully. If I’d been a hunter with a rifle at the ready, I couldn’t have missed from that range (hunting in state parks in October, of course, is a no-no). Then it turned, looped slowly around us and crossed the trail downwind, bounding away toward the lake.
Then there were all the traditional experiences:
Watching the sun peacefully set over Brookville Lake, the moon rising on the opposite end of the boat docking area. Bonnie had to get her turn on the swings in the nearby playground.
Observing gaggles of geese in formation coming in for a landing on the lake as part of their annual migration to warmer climes.
Roasting marshmallows for s’mores over an open fire in the fire ring near our cabin.
Shining a light into the darkness of the nearby woods to illuminate a raccoon staring intently out at us.
Sarah, Eddie and LeeAnn stayed connected to the outside world, though, keeping their iPhones busy despite problematic cell reception in the cabin area.
