How quickly they forget.
Thom Brennaman carried a legendary name in Cincinnati. His dad, Marty Brennaman, was the Reds’ radio voice for five decades. He had followed in the same footsteps as part of the television team.
The truth is, however, that those who live by their voice are capable of dying by their voice.
It happened during one of those commercial breaks, which announcers commonly use for off-the-record remarks that may or may not have anything to do with the presentation at hand. As it happened, someone threw the open mic switch a couple of seconds early, and without realizing he was on the air, Brennaman slipped in a three-letter word that has come to denote a slur on persons of a different sexual orientation.
It took a while for heads to roll, but halfway through the second game of the doubleheader Thom suddenly announced that Jim Day would be taking over the play-by-play for the rest of the game and he didn’t know if or when he would ever return, offering an almost tearful mea culpa. Indeed, he had been suspended by the Reds, and Fox Sports revealed he won’t be doing NFL football games this fall.
The situation brings up a growing dichotomy these days. Things have come to a head concerning persons in position of influence using slurs that may be hateful or hurtful to all sorts of minority communities. Punishment, if not outright banishment, is considered the only remedy.
Then there’s the other side of the coin. The First Amendment to the Constitution forbids any law that would abridge the right of freedom of speech. Those of a full-blown libertarian bent would insist this gives you the absolute right to say anything you want without fear of consequence.
I have to admit there has been a time or two when I used the word in question. Hold your horses, let me elaborate. In my younger years the term was used for a cigarette, maybe not always in a positive light but having nothing to do with who you happen to be attracted to. There is, by the way, a song dating back to World War I that contains a line referring to striking a match to kindle a cigarette.
Somehow, though, I doubt Mr. Brennaman was referring to whatever city he was talking about as the smoking capital of the world.
Radio and television celebrities come and go. They are paid to promote whatever it is they do, whether a variety show or a sports broadcast. They serve at the pleasure of whoever employs them to draw the widest possible audience.
Talk isn’t cheap when you speak for someone else. Just ask anyone who has been sanctioned over careless words or images on a Facebook post. If your words offend your boss, you’ll find out just how far freedom of speech goes.
