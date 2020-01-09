Many people I know seem to wonder what an old retired guy who just turned 80 does with all the spare time on his hands. Conceded, I no longer have to punch a clock, and I can go at my own pace.
Then comes the month of December. It seems as though I was on the go the entire time.
It started with Thanksgiving. We had turkey and all the trimmings at a local church with a group that included son-in-law Eddie’s extended family. Our own family’s holiday get-together took place two days later in the form of a housewarming at daughter Becky’s new home in Whitestown.
Bonnie and Sarah had a few houses to clean in December. And Bonnie caught a regular neurologist appointment and a periodic oncology checkup in between, while I sandwiched in a medical wellness visit the next week.
The first of many Christmas music extravaganzas was Anderson University’s Candles and Carols, which included a family involvement in the form of granddaughter LeeAnn who sang in the AU Women’s Chorus. We had reserved seats for that one as regular AU donors following a munchies buffet at Decker Hall.
Two days later it was a visit to the Paramount Theatre for a Christmas concert by the Oak Ridge Boys. We skipped Sandi Patty the next night since that Friday was Bonnie’s birthday, where we were joined at Texas Roadhouse by three of our daughters.
Then came two trips to Greenfield. The Greenfield-Central High School Christmas concert included the school’s madrigal singers, in which grandson Ronnie sings. Then granddaughter Gracie’s dance troupe presented their version of “The Nutcracker” the next day, with Gracie performing four different dance styles.
Our Sunday school class Christmas party was the next week with Paul White providing the musical entertainment.
Christmas light tours got us out on three occasions. We idled in line most of an hour waiting to enter the light show at the State Fairgrounds, which turned out to be worth it. Getting into the Indy Zoo a few nights later took only about a half-hour for its most elaborate holiday décor ever. Then a shorter (and cheaper) trip took us through the light display at Madison Park Church of God.
In between all this I managed to sandwich in a couple of Anderson High basketball games and one at AU.
A few somber moments marked the month as well. We lost three longtime acquaintances, Sherrill Hayes, Van Hockenberry and Al Ihnat. And one of Bonnie’s former co-workers, Naomi Buckner, passed as well. By attending Hayes’ funeral I missed a scheduled check on my blood-thinning level which I had to make up that afternoon.
Christmas was at our home this year, a noisy, joyous gathering of 16. The next day Bonnie and Sarah embarked on post-Christmas shopping; why, I don’t understand.
Now we can veg a while. At least until Ronnie’s baseball season starts.
