And it goes on. The authorities demand that everyone get fully vaccinated and mask up. That seems like a good idea to many, but a sizable chunk of the populace screams to high heaven about the loss of their constitutionally bestowed personal liberties.
Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes’ analogy has been frequently quoted in defending the government’s right to intrude on our civil liberties when the occasion merits. “The most stringent protection of free speech,” he said in announcing a court ruling, “would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theater and causing a panic.” In fact, however, not only was the observation not a part of the ruling but the decision was overturned about half a century ago.
I recall back in the 1960s when motorcycle helmet laws were coming into widespread prominence. “It’s my head,” retorted the intransigents who fought to go bareheaded aboard their Harleys and Hondas, a phrase that may have proliferated in a different form with the pro-choice crowd.
Indeed, protection in the public health realm is hardly unique since the advent of COVID-19. Vaccinations are just one area in which government intrudes on supposed personal liberties, and in fact shots in the arm have been given over the years as a requirement for attending school, serving in the armed forces and simply to avoid scourges such as smallpox, the flu, polio and many other diseases.
We’ve had families pull their children out of school rather than ask the kiddos to get used to wearing a covering over their faces in the classroom. Of course such mandates are commonly handed down without regard to a kid’s personal breathing difficulties, which may be due to conditions such as asthma, or associated with personal religious beliefs.
Does government have the right to intrude on our liberty in the name of public health and welfare? Well, it’s been happening for decades. Smoking in most public areas is restricted. In most places occupants of motor vehicles are required to wear seatbelts, and cars are required to come equipped with airbags. Laws are fast coming on the books that prohibit handheld cell phones while driving. Many cities make it criminal to have open containers of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle. Speed limits are nearly universal. Oh, and don’t try walking through a crowded shopping center with no clothes on.
The rub comes from the manner in which these limitations are foisted off on the public. The Constitution generally delegates public health matters to the states rather than the federal government. And President Biden may discover there are limits on how widespread presidential executive orders can be used.
