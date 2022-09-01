From the mid-1960s to the early 1980s, millions of television viewers were introduced to Southern gospel music through the “Gospel Singing Jubilee” program. Featuring the Dixie Echoes, the Happy Goodman Family and numerous special guest groups, the show was hosted by the Florida Boys.
Founded by J.G. Whitfield in 1946 and originally called the Gospel Melody Quartet, the Florida Boys emerged in their best known form in the 1950s with Les Beasley as manager and lead singer, Glen Allred as baritone and Derrell Stewart on piano.
Those three individuals formed the nucleus of the group for half a century until their collective retirement in 2007.
The Florida Boys’ history was called to mind again by gospel music fans with Allred’s death on July 22 at age 88. Beasley and Stewart had passed away previously.
Allred, Beasley, Stewart, tenor Tommy Atwood and bass Billy Todd comprised the group at the onset of the “Gospel Singing Jubilee” program. Of that group, only Atwood survives. Atwood left the Florida Boys in 1971, replaced by a succession of tenor singers.
When Todd departed in 1972, Buddy Liles became the bass singer through 1998, when he was replaced by Gene McDonald, who now appears as a soloist and backup performer with the Gaither Vocal Band.
While the Florida Boys, Happy Goodman Family and Dixie Echoes were regulars on the “Jubilee” program, an array of the best in gospel music was featured in the guest spot.
Such names as the Speer Family, Eva Mae and the LeFevres, the Singing Rambos, the Oak Ridge Boys, the Statesmen, the Blackwood Brothers and Aaron Wilburn were featured, among others.
The three Florida Boys veterans would remain together through 2007, although Beasley turned the lead role over to Josh Garner in 1999 while remaining as manager, emcee and guitar player. After their 2007 retirement, Charlie Waller headed up the remnant Florida Boys until they left the road for good in 2016.
Allred, born in 1934 in Monroe, Tennessee, was known for his smooth baritone voice, occasionally accompanying the group on guitar as he became a household name in the world of Southern gospel music.
His career began at age 16 as a guitarist for Wally Fowler and the Oak Ridge Quartet, which since has metamorphosed into the Oak Ridge Boys. He also served early stints with the Happy Rhythm Quartet and the Spirit of Dixie Trio, joining the Gospel Melody Quartet in 1952.
The Florida Boys’ identity was picked up from a promotional introduction referring to their Pensacola base of operation.
Retirement from the Florida Boys opened up the opportunity to spearhead a family group called Glen Allred and Three Generations. Included were son Randy Allred, a former bass for the Dixie Echoes; alto Cindy Dunn; and soprano Brandy Allred, with the most recent recording project also including Shayne Dunn and Shirley Allred.
The Florida Boys were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1999.