I first moved to Anderson in 1951. Learning of Anderson High School’s reputation as a school with a weak football team, I noted the excitement generated by an explosive football offense that managed three wins and a tie.
The center of the excitement was a speedy junior running back named Roger Whitehead. When he got going he was virtually impossible to catch. For two years he terrorized opponents in the North Central Conference. He also starred in basketball and baseball for the Indians.
It had been quite a few years since I had seen him. But his name came to mind recently with his death June 2 at age 88 following a bout with multiple myeloma.
Roger was a lifelong Andersonian, teaching and coaching in Anderson schools. We attended the same church for many years. And along the way we would develop another connection.
Our daughter Rachel became interested in basketball during her elementary school years. Faced with some exceptionally talented competition, she didn’t make North Side Middle School’s seventh grade team. She tried out again in eighth grade, where Whitehead was the coach. This time he saw some possibilities in her, and she made the team.
As things turned out, he had to handle another situation immediately. Shortly after the season started, Rachel received an F in math on her six-weeks report card, the only failing grade she encountered during her elementary and secondary schooling. Whitehead was willing to work with her since her other grades were satisfactory and she was otherwise academically eligible. She remained on the team with the promise that she would bring the grade up during the coming grading period.
She didn’t let him down. With a ton of extra effort she pushed her grade up to an A during the next six-week period.
Under Whitehead that eighth grade unit was one of the strongest girls’ units ever produced at the junior high level in Anderson. It was headed by Dana Wilkerson, who went on to earn all-state honors at Anderson High School, play college ball at Long Beach State and women’s pro basketball as well. She was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
In one game during that eighth grade season the Braves scored 100 points in a 24-minute game. Rachel was a regular bench player, scoring about four points during the year while playing in most of the games after the powerful starting five had taken charge.
The memories came flooding back when I heard of Roger’s passing. His playing, teaching and coaching days provided one of Anderson’s noteworthy legacies.
On the national scene, eight days later I noted the death of televangelist Pat Robertson, 93. His death seemingly attracted considerably more attention than the earlier passing of another televangelist, Charles Stanley. The reason may be obvious: Robertson injected himself into the political world.
They say if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. Accordingly, Robertson always had a smile on his face. I’ll let it go at that.