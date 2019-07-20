One of the remaining 78 rpm records gathering dust in my archives is Gogi Grant's “The Wayward Wind.”
According to a list of the top 10 songs 63 years ago June 30, that song was No. 1 on the charts. Few people these days remember it at all. But at the time I found myself identifying with the lyrics: “And I was born the next of kin, the next of kin to the wayward wind.”
Of course, I wasn't exactly a social butterfly caught up in the whirlwind. I liked getting out from the four walls of my room as much as I could, but I was no wanderer traipsing off to who-knows-where. Just the out of doors was enough for me.
Such was the stuff of pop music back in the 1950s. Even teen heartthrob Pat Boone had a few of those tearjerkers, including the list's No. 2, “I Almost Lost My Mind.”
No. 3 was a medley, “Moonglow” and “Theme from Picnic,” done by Morris Stoloff. I never heard from him before or since. But the combining of those two melodies resonated with pop music fans of the time.
Elvis Presley, naturally, checked into the top five with fourth-place “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You.”
Then at No. 5 was Fats Domino, a song he co-wrote, “I'm In Love Again.” The Fontane Sisters also released a version, but it was Domino's that hit the top of the charts. An intriguing and seemingly nonsensical line was included: “Oo-ee baby, oo-e, baby don't you let your dog bite me.”
I think I still have another old 78 with a song from that list, the Chordettes' No. 6 “Born to Be With You.” Both the Chordettes and Boone got their start on the Arthur Godfrey show, the No. 1 variety-talk show attraction of the decade on both radio and television.
And then comes another song with which I tended to identify: “Standing on the Corner” by the Four Lads. The last verse ended: “Brother you can't go to jail for what you're thinking, or for that oooo-look in your eye, you're only standing on the corner watching all the girls, watching all the girls, watching all the girls go by.”
One Broadway number made the list at No. 8, Vic Damone's “On the Street Where You Live” from “My Fair Lady.”
But my memory starts to fade with No. 9, “More” by Perry Como. The lyrics, penned by Bobby Darin, appeared vaguely familiar. More familiar was No. 10, “Allegheny Moon,” voiced by the Singing Rage, Miss Patti Page.
Reality eventually tempered our adolescent musings fed by the music of our era, which remain frozen in time. In fact I doubt I could name a single entry on the current Billboard charts. Or is there still a Billboard chart?
