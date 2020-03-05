My oldest daughter turns 51 next month. Advertising her age may not be the better part of valor, but there’s a point to this: Last month she slipped and fell on her stairway, spraining her knee.
We’ve all fallen before. But it seems the older we are, the harder we fall. Or at least the more chance something will go wrong.
I remember my boyhood days in Minnesota when I’d go ice skating at a rink on the Blue Earth River where it joins the Minnesota (which in turn feeds into the Mississippi). We’d fall down occasionally; once I landed hard on my head. But we’d bounce back up and start skating again with no ill effects.
I wasn’t the most coordinated person during my early adult years, but I could handle myself OK on a ladder. Twice I painted nearly all of our house, spot-painting it a few other times. Once I roofed our garage. And a couple of times I climbed to the highest peak of the house to replace TV antennas – you remember those fixtures that used to stick up on top of every home to get live TV reception before cable and satellite came along.
No serious mishaps occurred with those tasks. The closest I came was once when I was scraping paint on the roof from the overhanging eaves, encountered a wasp nest and and got stung twice. I reflexively rolled out of the way, catching myself just short of the roof’s edge.
I was probably in my 30s the time I stepped out the back door to help bring in the groceries on an icy morning. I went flying on a patch of ice on the back porch, landing hard on my back and bouncing onto a pile of snow. I recovered with no apparent ill effects other than some soreness. But I’ve occasionally wondered if I were to be X-rayed whether it would show any long-healed fractures.
As the years piled up I’ve become less daring. After a fall a couple of decades ago while mowing the lawn, I’ve turned the mowing and ladder-climbing over to my son-in-law.
That becomes routine as we enter our twilight years. Several friends have fallen from ladders or step stools in recent years, one or two succumbing to their injuries.
Then there’s my cousin Beverly Bailey Kurtz. A couple of years ago she suffered a neck fracture. While riding a bike. At age 86.
In years past Rachel had been going through an exercise regimen that included running up and down the stairs at work during lunch hours and breaks. Something tells me those days will be over.
Not so their son Cameron. He’s a tree climber who seems to know no fear climbing any obstacle in his way. When he falls, he bounces up and invariably chirps, “I’m fine.”
But in time his day will come too.
