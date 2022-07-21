The simple act of taking a knee on a football field has stretched the passions of observers over the years.
There was Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow, who expressed his faith after a score by coming down on one knee. A few years later San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick, instead of standing at attention during the National Anthem, attempted to start a Black awareness observance by kneeling. Neither’s tenure continued long, though public sentiment seems to blame institutional reaction rather than mediocre on-field success.
Comes now a Supreme Court decision that could change the definition of church-state separation. A public high school coach forced out of his job for praying after games on the school’s football field was declared within his rights of freely expressing his religion.
It started innocuously enough. Joseph Kennedy, a part-time assistant varsity and head junior varsity coach at Bemerton, Wash., high school, had never been particularly religious. But as he took the coaching job, he committed himself to a short prayer of thanksgiving after every game.
At first hardly anyone noticed or seemingly cared. As time went on, the prayer of a few seconds at the 50-yard line began drawing more attention, including favorable response both from Christian supporters and even some who didn’t particularly share his view.
Things came to a head when another school’s principal mentioned the prayer to a Bremerton official. By then Kennedy was being joined on the field by not only many team members but fans and even some players from the other schools. Outside the field, a Satanist group was demonstrating, seeking its own on-field privileges as well. Kennedy was told to stop the ritual. He resisted.
The case went to the nation’s highest court, which critics have accused of jettisoning traditional rights in recent decisions. “Respect for religious expressions is indispensible to life in a free and diverse republic,” wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch for the majority, “whether they take place in a sanctuary or on a field, and whether they manifest through the spoken word or a bowed head.”
The issue of a coach’s ability to favor a participant over a nonparticipant naturally was raised. Others would call this a perception not necessarily based on reality. The issue of coercion is frequently raised where there is none.
Absolute prohibition of all things remotely religious in a public setting seems to be the desire of those who wish to be left alone. It hasn’t always been the case, however, even locally where lower-profile references to religion or prayer have been known to creep into locker rooms or classrooms.
Nationally, there are those who counter, for instance, that this country does NOT need Jesus; Christians need Jesus, but those of other (or no) religious preferences need their beliefs to be respected. My reaction was that many of these people DO need Jesus — they just don’t realize it.
Respect for religious beliefs is a two-way street.