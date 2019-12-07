It was 1955. A new musical genre was beginning to develop, one that would transform popular music as it moved from the Big Band and crooning eras to what one promoter referred to as rock and roll. The term stuck, metamorphosing over the years into just plain rock in a number of directions.
The top songs of 1955 gave an idea where it was going. They ran the gamut, from sprightly tunes to ballads to the infancy of rock. The prime example there is “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley and his Comets.
“Hearts of Stone” by the Fontane Sisters was another tune that would herald the transformation from the old to the new, replete with “doo-doo-wop” backgrounds.
It was also an era when other media such as television and movies influenced the pop charts. “Let Me Go Lover” was a tune themed for a television program, “Studio One,” by Joan Weber. Its lifetime would be considerably more than a week, though, as it hit the top of the charts.
Likewise Bill Hayes’ “The Ballad of Davy Crockett” netted a long run for Walt Disney as a theme for a TV series, about the Tennessee pioneer and congressman who met his end at the Alamo.
The McGuire Sisters were a big draw on the Arthur Godfrey radio and TV shows at the time. Their big number in 1955 was “Sincerely.”
And Tennessee Ernie Ford, a popular TV variety show host at the time, used his show as a vehicle to introduce “Sixteen Tons,” which became a long-running No. 1 song.
The Chordettes, another Godfrey staple, hit the top with “Mister Sandman.
But there were holdovers from the sound of the times. One such was the Four Aces’ “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing,” which themed a motion picture.
Perez Prado had one of the top instrumental numbers, hitting the charts with “Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White.” The key to that one was a tone dip accomplished on the trumpet.
And pianist Roger Williams showcased “Autumn Leaves,” which later would appear with words as well.
Sing Along with Mitch was a fad of the times, and Mitch Miller’s “The Yellow Rose of Texas” would go on to highlight a scene in the movie “Giant,” starring Rock Hudson, Elizabeth Taylor and James Dean.
Music has changed over the years. But those of us of a certain age remember when the transformation was beginning to take place. Notably missing from the list are such names as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Fats Domino, who were around at the time but whose greatest days lay ahead of them.
