The United States is a nation of immigrants. Traditionally that involved coming here with application in hand and going through the process of naturalization. America became a sanctuary for the huddled masses yearning to breathe free.
Fast forward to 2019. The process has become overwhelmed with a flood of migrants mostly from Central American countries, many unwilling to wait on a process that has become bogged down in sheer numbers and despite administration efforts to stem the tide.
Predictably, different political factions are playing the blame game to the hilt. But one thing cannot be disputed: the problem won't be going away anytime soon.
The best indicator of the number of undocumented immigrants involves interceptions along the southern border. And those numbers have been soaring. In the five months starting last October, the government detained 268,044 migrants, more than twice as many as in the same period the previous year. Then in May alone, more than 144,000 were detained, 32% more than April and nearly three times as many as May 2018.
Most of the detainees were sent to facilities outfitted for that purpose during the latter years of the Obama administration. Lately critics have pounced on what they paint, however justifiably, as deplorable conditions at some of these places, all vastly overcrowded with the influx of detainees.
Obviously conditions are markedly less attractive than Holiday Inns or perhaps even some minimum-security prison facilities. Officials describe the chain-link fencing commonly employed as a necessary means of separating detainees by gender and age in order to stave off even more potential problems. Many, for instance, are unaccompanied children or minors whose relationship to those with whom they are traveling cannot be verified. The facilities are intended to be temporary until those being held can be reassigned. Obviously a serious backlog has developed, and we can only imagine what would transpire if thousands of these migrants were simply bused into the desert, or the nearest big city, and left to fend for themselves.
The character of undocumented migrants has changed over the past couple of years. Single Mexican men no longer dominate the statistics but rather natives of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador who are fleeing gangs and rampant poverty in their homelands. It is hard to imagine what would transpire in those countries if everyone there will have moved here and how in the world they would be assimilated into the U.S. economy.
Plans for a number of new holding facilities in major cities around the southern United States are in progress. While that may ease the process, record numbers of refugees and others seeking to escape the poverty of their home countries will continue to overwhelm the system. And most certainly politics will continue to exploit the situation.
Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders phrased it most aptly: “We are in a full-blown emergency, and I cannot say this stronger: The system is broken.”
Jim Bailey’s column appears on Thursday. He can be reached by email at jameshenrybailey@earthlink.net.
