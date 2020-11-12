The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.
– Job 1:21
(King James Version)
The courses of life and death vary. Understanding the process isn’t all that easy, as our family has observed of late.
Bonnie’s battle with illness has been an adventure. As what eventually was diagnosed as osteomyelitis brought long-term hospitalization, we fought off despair. First came surgery to repair lower back deterioration. Then a blood clot developed in her left leg. Finally a hematoma with internal bleeding in the right leg precluded treatment of the clot. In the process the use of her legs was seriously impaired.
Fearing a worst-case scenario, we knew there is never a good time to say goodbye, but in today’s coronavirus pandemic even a proper farewell is impossible. Understandably, our prayers sought for this cup to pass.
Her recovery has been remarkable. As the hematoma developed, she found herself back in the hospital, taken to Indianapolis to have a filter installed. At Rawlins House in Pendleton she received specific attention to regaining the use of her legs. Now she gets around with a walker and is working on using a cane (a transport chair still comes in handy whenever she leaves home).
For others in our circle, the outcome was different.
We’ve known John and Jodie Ackerman for many years. After a period of declining health, John, 72, died Oct. 18.
The first male graduate of Anderson University’s nursing program in 1975, John’s short-term missionary assignment in poverty-stricken Haiti turned into 30 years, amid political unrest, hurricanes, tropical disease and an earthquake. This year AU presented him with a Lifetime Achievement in Nursing award.
Our oldest daughter Rachel babysat the Ackermans’ older daughter Jacquie one summer during the North American Convention of the Church of God.
My cousin Loren Frendt spent several summers helping my dad on the farm during my childhood. Loren, who went to Anderson High School and lived here for many years, succumbed to heart problems Oct. 26 at age 87 in Toledo, Ohio.
He was one of a kind, and you never knew what prank he’d come up with. His introduction to my then-fiancee consisted of him walking up and trying to put the make on her.
Loren starred in football at Anderson High School and then-Anderson College before entering the business world. His three oldest sons, Mark, Marty and Scott, also participated in sports at AHS, and Scott was the Indian mascot.
We were two of 18 cousins on the Miller side. Now 11 remain, of which I’m right in the middle agewise.
His youngest son Todd, trying to bring meaning to the context, found it in another Scripture: “If you try to hang on to your life, you will lose it. But if you give up your life for my sake and for the sake of the Good News, you will save it.” — Mark 8:35 (New Living Translation)
