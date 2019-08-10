There's certainly method in the madness of referring to Madison County as the Band Capital of Indiana. It comes in the form of the city of Anderson's 15th first-place trophy at last week's State Fair Band Day.
During my freshman year as an Anderson High School band member, competition was the furthest thing from our minds. Oh, we'd heard tales of award-winning bands under director Richard Rencenberger, but that was the distant past. But in the summer of 1954, George Vaught became AHS band director. And things would never be the same.
The Marching Indians (as we were known then) first entered State Fair Band Day a year later. Believe me, competition then pales when compared to the elaborate showmanship on the State Fair track today.
The show on which we worked all summer for a competition that then was in early September consisted of basically straight marching. We played two numbers, “Burst of Trumpets” on the march followed by a Latin number with a couple of strut steps, “Copa Cabana.” No countermarches, backups or conga lines. The opening chorus threw in a syncopated hitch with the chorus exhibiting a toe-heel-toe-heel-turn-turn move.
That simple routine earned a fifth-place finish in Anderson's first Band Day appearance, tying with defending champion Jasper. I suspect it probably would draw a few yawns from the judges today.
The 1956 competition was a bit more elaborate with a custom-written version of “Indian Love Call” and a few more dance steps and moves added. That got us the first of three second-place trophies AHS has won over 65 years of Band Day appearances.
With graduation in 1957 I was done with high school band competition. For the band, though, it was just beginning. That summer the Marching Indians captured the first of three consecutive first-place trophies at the State Fair.
By that time, of course, the city had not one but three high school bands with championship ambitions. Madison Heights' Band of Pirates were winners in 1963 and 1980. Highland's Marching Highlanders won six times, in 1968, 1970, 1971, 2005, 2007 and 2009. Anderson would add trophies in 1985 and 1986 before population shifts and consolidation returned the city to one school. With three musical traditions becoming one, the Anderson Marching Highlanders took first place again in 2010. And this year's trophy, AHS' seventh, made it the winningest school ever.
In 65 years of competition, Anderson has made the top five 31 times and the top 10 51 times. Highland added 18 top fives and 22 top 10s, and Madison Heights 13 top fives and 22 top 10s.
This year's show, complete with backdrops and concert piano, was built around a tribute to Elton John. A far cry from “Burst of Trumpets” in marching formation, that's for sure. Who says today's kids won't amount to anything?
Jim Bailey’s reflections on Anderson’s past appear on Saturday. His regular column appears on Thursday. He can be reached by email at jameshenrybailey@earthlink.net.
