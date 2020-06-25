Over the recent holiday weekend I ran across references to people participating in something called the Murph Challenge.
I’ve never been one who’s gotten into physical achievements. No triathlons or minimarathons for me, or even thoughts of joining a gym or visiting the YMCA on weekends. But researching the subject I discovered the Murph Challenge is the official annual fundraiser of the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation. This year, of course, it was conducted on an individual basis in which entrants pledged to complete the criteria and help raise money for the Navy Seal Museum and Sea Cadet Training Facility in Long Island.
The challenge consisted of a mile run for starters while carrying a 20-pound vest or body armor. Then came 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and finally another mile run, all consecutively.
Well now. If I put my lifetime bests together I’d be out before I started. I did complete a couple of mile runs in Army basic training back in 1963, although they were a couple of weeks apart. I wasn’t carrying 20 pounds of armor, although combat boots and fatigue pants can make it feel like it. Both times I came in at about 4 minutes and 33 seconds, exactly what was required to pass.
As for the calisthenics, my lifetime records are about 99 pullups short, 88 pushups to the negative and 290 squats.
In junior high physical education I couldn’t even hold my weight on the chin-up bar, much less pull myself up. By high school I managed with top effort to peek over the bar one time. Arm strength has never been my forte. The first day in our basic training unit I could sense the training sergeants salivating as I fell off the monkey bars while reaching for the third rung. By the end of training I was able to make it all the way to the other end before dropping off.
My pushup record of 12 occurred with our basic training company commander, a gung-ho second lieutenant, standing over me after ordering me to give him 25 for not holding my salute until he got around to returning it. After I gave out at a dozen, he let me get up.
As for 300 squats, I’ve never attempted to do more than 10 at a time. And that was then. The other day I tried a couple of jumping jacks (a benign warmup exercise) and managed to catch myself before falling flat on my face.
The one thing I’ve always been able to do is walk with the best of them. But after eight decades even a mile walk is taxing, taking me about a half-hour on the relatively level path around Shadyside Lake.
I love spectator sports. That’s because I get to be a spectator while I’m enjoying the prowess finely tuned athletes exhibit while performing. And I say more power to them.
