As I have gotten older, the love I had for snow during the winter as a youngster in southern Minnesota has kind of disappeared. Weather reports I’ve seen from up there have listed temperatures about 10 or 15 degrees below what we’ve been having, which isn’t too bad.
But in northern Minnesota, where my dad and his older brother lived about the time both reached adulthood, a snowstorm went through a week before Christmas. With the normal temperatures near the Canadian border, that probably assured not only a white Christmas but a coating of white stuff for the rest of the winter.
Roosevelt, Minnesota, is a town of some 151 hardy souls halfway between Baudette, right across Pigeon River from the Canadian province of Ontario, and Warroad, near Lake of the Woods, the northernmost point in the lower 48 states. It’s been there since 1901, named after then-President Theodore Roosevelt.
Dad and Uncle Jake moved north from Oklahoma soon after Dad’s high school graduation to run a farm near Roosevelt. It didn’t take long to find out how cold winters get in northern Minnesota. One morning Dad hitched up a team of horses to haul a load of wood into town.
When he got there, the townsfolk were amazed, pointing out a thermometer that registered an actual 60 degrees BELOW zero. The trip back home was a cold one indeed.
The draft for World War I ended Dad’s residence in Roosevelt, but Uncle Jake kept the farm. He married, and he and Aunt Marian raised two boys and a girl.
Dad returned from the war and settled in the Twin Cities area, meeting my mom while he was attending the University of Minnesota. They married in 1923, but I wasn’t born for another 16 years.
I remember visiting Uncle Jake two or three times during my childhood when we would take extended vacations traveling around the state. Summers in Minnesota are pleasant, even hot at times. Twice we crossed the Canadian border. My first experience driving a motor vehicle was on Uncle Jake’s farm, sitting on his lap steering the old Ford tractor while he operated the foot pedals.
Jake was actually a nickname; his full name was Oliver Burrell Bailey (his father’s name was also Oliver). The oldest son was Alva, nicknamed “Bun,” and the other was James Oren Bailey, called “Jobie” or just “Job” after his initials. Louella, his daughter, lived with us in Mankato to finish high school.
All three of his children moved west. Uncle Jake always kept in touch with my mom, remaining in Roosevelt after Aunt Marian died. He developed heart problems, traveling to Oregon to be with Alva before suffering a heart attack and dying soon afterward.
Only one of my paternal relatives, a cousin, still lives in Minnesota (he spends winters in warmer climes). With the passing years, we aren’t as hardy as we used to be.
