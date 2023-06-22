We seem to do a lot of reminiscing these days. And lately my thoughts have turned back to my boyhood and all the routines we had that revolved around things we owned or bought that aren’t so easy to find these days.
Then, as now, we periodically had to go shopping to replenish our supplies of things that wouldn’t last forever. Before that, of course, Dad would have to get up early and head for the basement to stoke the furnace with coal to warm the house up to get dressed and have breakfast.
Sometimes we’d have Malt-O-Meal cereal for breakfast, topped with fresh milk and cream from our own cows. Mom liked coffee, but with Dad’s nervous stomach he opted for Postum. Meanwhile, we’d catch up on the morning news on our large table-model Philco radio, which was set up with aerial and ground wires to bring in reception from local and big-city radio stations.
Dad would go out to start our Plymouth automobile. Turning on the key and setting the choke button, he’d step on the starter, then let the engine warm up in the cold Minnesota winter air.
Then we’d head for the grocery, usually either National Tea Co. or Piggly Wiggly.
We’d pick up items that included either lard or Spry vegetable shortening; laundry detergent such as Oxydol, Fab or Rinso; shampoo, possibly either Lustre Creme or Halo; bar soap, maybe Swan Soap; and toothpaste, either Pepsodent or Kolynos.
The frozen food compartment in our refrigerator was far too small to store much, but for several years we rented a food locker at National Tea to keep the beef when Dad would butcher a calf (eat your heart out, vegans). We ate high on the hog, no mixed metaphor intended.
It was a few years later that I started shaving. I didn’t much care for Dad’s Schick electric razor, being more intrigued with the wet-shave process. So I’d use Palmolive brushless shave cream, which came in a tube and had to be spread thinly on my wispy preteen whiskers before being scraped off with a double-edge razor equipped with a Gillette Blue Blade.
I was taught carefully how to dial the telephone, putting my finger in the proper hole over the desired number before rotating the dial all the way around and releasing it for each of the four or five numbers of the person or place we were calling. If we called a big city number we had to dial “0” and give the operator the prefix (like Crestview or Humboldt) of the four- or five-number designation we wanted, as well as whether it was station-to-station or person-to-person.
A couple of my incomplete projects before moving to Indiana were work on a crystal radio set and an application to work as a paper boy.
And you know what? I doubt if any members of Gen-Z who chance to read this column have the foggiest notion what I’m talking about.