I’m an only child. But I grew up with a tremendous extended family that included 17 maternal cousins, eight on my father’s side and a total of seven surviving uncles and five aunts.
The latter long ago departed. And year by year it seems the number of my cousins shrinks accordingly. In October I lost my cousin Loren Frendt. Then on Jan. 5 he was joined in heaven by Russell Miller, who was less than three months short of his 91st birthday.
I’m told he preferred to be called Russell. But family and friends usually called him Gus. Ebullient, mischievous and determined, he lived life to the fullest and surrendered only to the ravages of time.
Gus was the oldest of four children of Melvin and Martha Miller, and he was the last to rejoin them. He outlived Maxine, his wife of 60 years, by a decade. While my family’s longtime roots were in Minnesota, he was one of the last to remain in the North Star State, having lived many years in Grand Rapids.
He was an Anderson College (now University) graduate who spent many years as a minister. Three of his four children (plus one who died in infancy) – daughter Pam Shoot, who lives in Anderson, and sons David and Steve Miller – followed him to his alma mater. Attending AU became something of a tradition in our family, including all of his siblings and about 10 of the rest of us cousins as well as several of the next generation. And my granddaughter LeeAnn Edwards is set to graduate this spring.
He wasn’t my oldest cousin. Elaine (Frendt) Russo is a couple years older than he. Then come Jean (Shrock) Dalessio, Joan (Geske) Bailey (her husband is from a different Bailey line), Harold Miller, me, Marjie (Shrock) Bria, Sandy (Miller) Hough, Tim Geske, Linda (Miller) Weatherford and Jane (Geske) Twite.
Only two of my Bailey cousins are still living, both children of my namesake uncle, Jim. Beverly (Bailey) Kurtz lives in Cody, Wyoming. James Ernest Bailey (named for his dad and my dad) still calls Minnesota home while spending his winters in Florida. We actually had three Jim Baileys in the family, but the confusion was minimized because my late cousin James Oren Bailey was called Jobie and James E. was referred to as Punky.
With a daughter and grandsons Scott and Steve Hamer living in Anderson, we’d see Gus frequently, often without knowing he was going to be in town. The last time I remember seeing him was in Florida when we were en route to a Gaither cruise, spending the night with him and Maxine at their winter quarters on the ocean after a supper at cousin Jean Dalessio’s place a few miles away.
Right now I imagine he’s laying the groundwork for a party with siblings Paul, Gene, Ruth Ann, along with Maxine and grandson Steve up there somewhere.
