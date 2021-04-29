Time passages.
As we continue to age the memories mount up, marked by the passing of those we have known since high school days. It is scant consolation that the number steadily increases for those of us of a certain age.
There was my physical education class at Anderson High School – not exactly the strong point of my scholastic experience. Twice a year we would go outside for time trials around the old cinder track that surrounded the original Wigwam. A freshman by the name of Bobby Glazebrooks blistered the approximate 300-yard distance in about half the time it took me to circle the track.
Robert E. Glazebrooks Sr., who finished up at AHS a semester after I did, died April 5 at 81 after an extended illness. He was a General Motors retiree following a stint in the Army. He was survived by his wife, three children, two grandchildren and several brothers and sisters.
His nickname was “Rabbit,” certainly apt for a star sprinter on the AHS track team.
Fast forward a generation to my daughters’ days at the old AHS. I had a passing acquaintance with a teacher and coach in the Anderson Community Schools, Dick Briles. His two daughters, Christy and Susan, were active in the Anderson High School choral program under the direction of Rick Seaver along with our two oldest, Christy being a couple years older than Rachel.
Sarah renewed friendship with Susan (now Susan Briles Barnett Daoust), who by then was teaching in the ACS system, while their kids – LeeAnn Edwards and Mason and Ryan Barnett – went through swimming and choral programs together. Christy married and moved to Illinois after graduating from AHS in 1985 and earning a degree at Purdue.
On April 5, Christine Briles Bez succumbed following a long battle with cancer. She was 53. She leaves a husband and two children in addition to her parents and her sister’s family.
During my sportswriting days I began covering the Indiana Pacers at the beginning of their ABA dominance before they joined the NBA. I got to know and appreciate Bobby Leonard as he coached them to three ABA championships. He died April 13 at age 88.
“Slick,” who got his nickname during his NBA playing days as a result of blitzing the then-Minneapolis Lakers coach George Mikan in a gin rummy game, coached the Pacers to 529 wins, spearheaded the financial campaign that saved the franchise during the NBA transition and wound up as the Pacers’ color commentator on radio. Leonard was flamboyant, fiery and cordial. I found him forthright in interviews during good times and bad.
His famous “Boom Baby!” phrase originated even before his commentating days, first used on the occasion George McGinnis kicked the ball outside to Billy Keller for an ABA championship-clinching three-point shot.
Those journeys leave behind the memories of lives well lived and friendships developed and encouraged.
