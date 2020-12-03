It might be said I have some strange predilections when it comes to music, particularly of the religious styles.
Some people like the good hymns just the way they were written. Some others hear a different drummer — or a drummer, period, where the original writers had none.
Start with the traditional hymn, “Near My God to Thee.” It was written in the 1800s to be played or sung slowly and reverently. But somehow my twisted mind would dearly love to hear a rollicking Dixieland version with trumpets blaring, trombones sliding, saxophones wailing and clarinets tootling all over the scale.
It’s been done before, possibly even with that number, at many a Dixieland funeral in New Orleans or Memphis where the deceased was laid to rest to the tune of sweet jazz. The most prominent number in such emotional releases is “When the Saints Go Marching In.”
So goes the reverie of one with such eclectic tastes ranging from Bach to the Blackwood Brothers, from high opera to progressive jazz, from rhythm and blues to country and western. Hip-hop, rap or heavy metal? No, I haven’t stretched that far.
But the treatment of some familiar hymns by certain gospel groups has piqued my interest along those lines. Things have evolved over the years among some who eschewed the way early Southern gospel groups chose to take the Christian message, to say nothing of today’s contemporary Christian trends. My dear mom, who suffered through four years in Texas during the heyday of the Stamps brothers, often referred to the Southern gospel style as “religious jazz.”
Another native Texan, David Phelps, late of the Gaither Vocal Band, likes to rearrange traditional hymns in a way that makes them almost unrecognizable. Probably more common is simply picking up a spiritual song, adding a percussion beat and a slightly different tempo, and presto! The once-relaxed canticle of praise becomes a joyous, rocking celebration.
Which brings up another song I’d like to hear. It’s an old Church of God hymn, written by pioneer writers D.S. Warner and Barney Warren in the late 1800s: “My Soul Is Satisfied.” It’s written in three-quarter time to be sung softly and not too fast, reminiscent of a good meal that portends a relaxing evening.
So why do I hear it with an up-tempo 4/4 beat in a singing convention style with singers echoing each line after the lead singer? Sort of this way:
Can a bird (can — a — bird) drink up the ocean (up — the — ocean) Thirsting still (thir-sting — still) from shore to shore (from — shore — to shore) Or the God (or — the — God) of all creation (all — cre-a-tion) Leave thy heart (leave — thy — heart) yet craving more (yet — craving — more)?
Unless I can put a bug in Bill Gaither’s ear or something, though, I doubt if I’ll ever hear it sung that way.
