It was the hottest day of the year to that date. But that didn’t stop Courtney and Drew DeLoera from finishing what COVID had put on hold for a year in terms of a formal wedding.
Grandma Bonnie reluctantly had to miss it, complications from her yearlong battle with health problems putting limits on the things she’s able to accomplish. And an outdoor wedding in 90-degree weather an hour and a quarter from home was one of them. But Grandpa, three aunts and four cousins joined in the celebration along with a flock of friends and paternal relatives at the sweltering West Chase Golf Club in Brownsburg.
With Eddie having to work, Sarah and I arrived with three-quarters of an hour to spare. Pulling into the clubhouse parking lot, we realized we were in the right place when we spotted grandson Jason’s orange Mustang.
The outdoor venue was empty, no surprise. The people at the reception hall, busily preparing for the post-nuptial festivities, pointed us to the air-conditioned clubhouse. We spotted Jason, Courtney’s brother, formally attired for the occasion as an usher. He cleans up well.
Rachel’s and Ruth’s families soon arrived. Becky joined us in her elegant mother-of-the-bride dress. LeeAnn texted Sarah that she and boyfriend Nate were caught in traffic and to hold a couple of seats. No problem; everybody was gathered under a nearby shade tree. They arrived with about 10 minutes to spare, and there were plenty of seats as guests began filling them in.
The procession went well, though the ground was uneven and the wedding procession had to dodge a hole or two. One rather unusual twist was the 6-feet-tall “flower guy” dancing down the aisle to the tune of “YMCA.” Then the bride made her appearance on the arm of dad Chris Isaacs, beautifully clad in her traditional wedding dress.
Officiant Brian Stockholm, Courtney’s paternal uncle, mercifully limited the length of the ceremony as the late afternoon sun beamed brightly. It was, of course, the formalizing of a relationship quietly legalized almost exactly one year ago when it became evident a large public gathering in 2020 would be impossible. Brian handled that part at the beginning by alluding to being there to celebrate the marriage of Courtney and Drew.
The crowded reception hall’s air conditioning was taxed to the limit. Fortunately it was mainly members of the wedding party who were overdressed. I wore a short-sleeved white shirt but wisely left my tie in the car. Jason came in, sans tie and vest, his shirt unbuttoned and sleeves rolled up. He indicated it wasn’t helping much.
The festivities went on till the wee hours. Ronnie and Gracie, Ruth’s kids, left early to celebrate her birthday at Cheesecake Factory. The rest of us, with miles to go before we slept, slipped out as the toasts, dances and libations continued unabated.
Sunrise, sunset. Sunrise, sunset. Swiftly fly the years.
