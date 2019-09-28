He was our first Sunday school teacher after we got married more than half a century ago. He combined wit, warmth and insight in leading class discussions among the young families of our day.
Dr. Thomas Nicholas Pappas, then a professor at Anderson College who developed his worldwide interests into a program specializing in tours of the former Soviet Union and later Russia, crossed over to the next realm on Sept. 1. He was 83.
Tom Pappas was a gregarious fellow of Greek heritage who grew up in Detroit. Naturally, he also became a diehard Tigers fan. Any conversation with him would inevitably produce a few chuckles, often from Tom himself. His class presentations were punctuated with yarns and bits of humor as he related with his students or his audience.
As a historian and world traveler, Pappas had occasion — some would say misfortune — to be involved in a junket to the Soviet Union in 1968 at precisely the time the Czechoslovakian revolt broke out. As events unfolded, their tour guide briefed them on what was happening while toeing strictly to the Soviet Communist Party line. However, Pappas, being the outspoken individual he was, persisted in questioning much of the line the group was being fed.
The result, happening at the time in history when it did, was probably predictable: Pappas found himself being kicked out of the Soviet Union before the scheduled completion of the tour. Reflecting on it later, he suspected he was being made an example of by a Soviet propaganda machine reacting to the events in Czechoslovakia.
Undaunted, Tom would return to the Soviet Union on another tour after things had quieted down. During his trip he sent a letter back quipping that he had learned to heed Psalm 46:10. The text of that Bible verse reads, “Be still and know that I am God.”
A few years later Tom, wife Gloria and daughter Connie would move to the West Coast where he taught at several colleges as well as supervising world tours.
Pappas was always close to family, stemming perhaps from his Greek background, and was much beloved by his extended family.
He also loved to eat. The occasions when he would return to Anderson after relocating in the Vancouver, Washington, area inevitably would occur in restaurants.
“My uncle was kind and witty,” noted nephew E.J. Pappas in a Facebook comment. “He got his fashion sense from his father … who had little. He told detailed stories about random dates, buildings and relatives that always brought insight, wisdom or a giggle.”
Gloria and Connie were with him at the time of his passing, and his favorite music by Johann Sebastian Bach wafted through the room. Reports indicate his health had declined over the past year.
“He is doing Fall term in heaven,” commented Connie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.