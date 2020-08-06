It’s been a long time coming. The traditions of the pioneering National Football League franchises have endured the highs and lows of the sport becoming one of the most-attended pastimes in the world with the team monikers becoming household names. For one franchise that is about to change.
After many years of insisting tradition outweighs changing images, the Washington Redskins announced they will be retiring their name and logo. For now they’re simply the Washington Football Team; what will follow hasn’t been finalized, presumably in part over trademark fights.
The change surprises few who have followed the back-and-forth over the Redskins image. While there has been a movement to do away with all Native American nicknames on grounds they are demeaning, the term Redskins in particular over the years has been considered pejorative.
The Washington Redskins nickname dates from the franchise’s beginnings in Boston, where they originally were called the Braves in tandem with the baseball team. When they moved to Fenway Park the name was changed to Redskins. Management sought to validate the image by hiring William Henry Dietz, thought to be part Sioux Indian, as head coach. The Redskins then moved to the nation’s capital, taking the nickname with them.
Along with such original franchises as the Packers, Lions, Bears, Cardinals, Eagles and Steelers, the Washington franchise built its longstanding tradition.
Changing traditions in midstream, however, is far from unheard-of in major league sports. In fact we need look no further than across town, where the National Basketball Association team swapped nicknames just a few years ago. Beginning in Chicago as the Packers who then became the Zephyrs, they moved to Baltimore as the Bullets. Soon they relocated to the D.C. Area, keeping the Bullets name. But concerns over an image of violence led to a change to the alliterative Wizards. That too has raised eyebrows over the possible connotation of a rank in the Ku Klux Klan. Stay tuned.
Some prominent sports franchises have made changes over the years. Baseball’s vaunted New York Yankees actually were the first Baltimore Orioles, moving to New York two years later as the Highlanders. They became the Yankees in 1913.
The Cincinnati baseball team originally was the Red Stockings, shortened to Reds in the 1890s. During the Cold War the name was altered to Redlegs to avoid association with communism.
One early NFL team was the Boston Yanks, which became the Bulldogs, then moved to New York for one year before going back to Yanks. They became the Dallas Texans in 1952, but soon folded and were moved again to Baltimore as the original NFL Colts.
The next attempt at pro football in Dallas was the Rangers, who changed the nickname even before the first game was played. They became the Cowboys, and the rest is history.
NBA changes have been endless. Even the longstanding New York Knicks name was shortened from Knickerbockers many years ago.
