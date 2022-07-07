Changes can be painful, especially when they involve long-held traditions that many find not only emotionally endearing but honorable.
Accordingly, it appears that Anderson High School will at least be left with half a loaf as the result of Anderson Community Schools’ action to retain much of the Anderson Indians imagery while doing away with the long tradition of the Indian mascot and maiden as well as their pregame rituals. Promises to develop new, less controversial artifacts and presentations remain to be unveiled down the line.
But Anderson Indians they shall remain, unless outside pressure groups such as the American Indian Movement manage to succeed in wiping all non-indigenous-generated references to Native American culture from the face of the continent. Ironically, AIM’s title belies the most legitimate argument they might have: referring to indigenous Americans as Indians is a misnomer, Christopher Columbus initially believing his 1492 voyage had reached India.
A look at the historical background of Anderson, Indiana, of course, illuminates the source of the tradition. Chief Anderson, for whom the city and its public high school are named, was born William Anderson, son of a Swedish fur trader and the daughter of the Delaware chief Netaawatwees. He was given the name Kikthawenund, loosely translated “creaking boughs,” by the Lenni Lenape branch of the Delaware tribe, of whom he became chief, settling on the west bank of the White River near the present location of the Madison County Jail.
Chief Anderson may easily be credited with preventing widespread fighting between U.S. forces and Midwestern Native Americans, declining to support Chief Tecumseh’s rebellion eventually crushed at the Battle of Tippecanoe. Despite his efforts, Anderson and his people were driven west by government edicts. His lands, known by the Delaware as Wapeminskink, were sold by his daughter Mekinges to her then-husband, William Conner. The area became known as Anderson’s Town.
Widespread history of mistreatment of minority people over centuries naturally lingers in the form of mistrust and suspicion of intended overtures of recognition that may be taken instead as offensive.
Such rituals as AHS’ traditional Indian dance, begun about 1940 and said to be carefully crafted for authenticity, are taken as mockery. The entirely separate peace pipe ceremony, which has been on-again, off-again over the years, ventures into sacred indigenous religious observance.
Members of different cultures have much to learn from one another. But as painful as it may be for those who have historically gotten the short end, this should not be a one-way street.
I have to wonder if we have seen the last AHS student proudly wearing the garb (with or without modification for authenticity) of a proud Delaware chieftain leading the varsity basketball team onto the court. To paraphrase the late great P.T. Morgan, I’m not at all certain “the spirit is pleased.”