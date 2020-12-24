Families that are used to getting together on Christmas may feel deprived at the limitations forced on us this year by a mysterious new disease. But the season is built on traditions that outlast the idiosyncrasies of a particular year.
In my early years we always had a real tree. My dad picked out one that would fill the space but wasn’t too expensive for a teacher’s income. If that meant doing a little carpentry work to move branches to fill empty spaces, he was up to the task.
There were the old-fashioned large lights on strands made so that if one bulb was bad, the whole thing would fail to light up. As time went on we added bubble lights, and there was always a star at the top of the tree. Some of the ornaments dated to their newlywed days more than two decades earlier. A few of them followed Mom and me to Anderson for many years after we buried Dad in 1951.
Santa Claus was always a part of our tradition, but with a caveat. Mom was raised with a strong bias against anything untruthful, and portraying the spirit of Christmas as a real live jolly old elf was a bit of a stretch. So it was instilled in this youngster the difference between reality and myths and legends.
It was different at Bonnie’s house. While their family of six exchanged presents, the largest and most eagerly awaited presents were left unwrapped under or near the tree, representing a visit from St. Nick himself.
Kids from larger families tended to get fewer presents on Christmas. Being an only child, I didn’t have that problem. But while I had loads of gifts to unwrap, most of them were small and inexpensive, made up for by the sheer volume. I always had a Christmas stocking, and each gift in the sock was fully wrapped – with one exception: a shiny new penny in the toe.
A local volunteer choir always made a presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” in my Minnesota hometown during the Christmas season. There as here, Salvation Army bellringers were on every downtown street corner during the shopping days leading up to the holiday.
We always opened presents on Christmas morning. Christmas dinner usually involved roast chicken rather than turkey, the better for a smaller family. During Dad’s last Christmas he was home with us from the Veterans Hospital in Fort Snelling where he was being treated for lymphoma.
After I was married our separate traditions were modified to bring separate celebrations together. We often traveled to Bonnie’s West Virginia home, but as time went on we felt it important for our own family to have its tradition. We normally gather at our house, bringing together five separate family units. This year will be different.
Amid the disruption we have been experiencing, it is necessary to remember the real reason for the season. Merry Christmas everyone!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.