The shouting and obfuscating continue in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. And in all likelihood nothing has been settled beyond the question of who has jurisdiction over three manifestations of human life.
On the one hand, we have the “abortion is murder” faction. On the other, “my body, my choice.” In each case it’s all or nothing. And it ignores the fact that in the creation of a pregnancy, not one body but three are necessarily involved. It’s not surprising that the nuclear family became the norm for child-raising.
Beyond that, myriad circumstances can exist that bring the suggestion of pregnancy termination into play.
The Supreme Court’s involvement in Roe v. Wade a half century ago may have been an overreach as the court mapped out a detailed formula for what state courts could and could not regulate. Before that, abortion was strictly regulated in most states, almost completely illegal in some.
Ironically, original plaintiff Jane Roe, aka Norma McCorvey, had a change of heart, eventually joining the pro-life movement.
Dobbs v. Jackson’s reversal of Roe v. Wade is by no means the first judicial take-back in history. For instance, the Plessy v. Ferguson separate-but-equal doctrine was negated by Brown v. Board of Education. Miranda v. Arizona undid previous rulings on Fifth Amendment rights. And Obergefell v. Hodges established a right to gay marriage by reversing Baker v. Wilson.
To be sure, there are circumstances that make a particular pregnancy termination desirable if not necessary. Therapeutic abortions, potentially to save the life or health of the mother, are considered a separate category, or should be, in nearly every state. The potential health or survivability of a malformed fetus is another. Cases of rape or incest — practically though not legally fitting a definition of wrongful life — likewise invoke much public support.
Of the rest, most of the push for abortion comes from a mother who for a variety of reasons isn’t prepared to be a mother. Against that is weighed the new life that has been procreated, a beating heart with unlimited potential. And most often ignored or blamed is the man who fathered that new life.
The rights of all those concerned become the centerpiece of the debate. Too often ignored are the responsibilities.
In giving me “the talk” as a preadolescent boy, my dad emphasized a man’s responsibility for treating women with respect and making it expedient to anticipate appropriate decisions at the opportune time.
Indeed, as one gag poster put it, “If you drink, don’t park. Accidents cause people.” And the old saying is that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Too often, though, people live by the motto, if it feels good, do it.
Balancing rights with responsibilities without throwing the baby out with the bathwater can be complicated. Cherishing life means making the most out of it. And it helps to see another’s point of view.