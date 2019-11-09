It was 50 years ago. As the year began I was a sportswriter for The Anderson Herald, the morning edition of two newspapers published by Anderson Newspapers Inc. As the year unfolded, it would be eventful for me personally as well as the city, state and country.
The Vietnam war was raging and would continue to place a strain on the country’s human resources for another half decade. In that regard I was fortunate enough, if you can consider it so, to have been drafted into the Army six years earlier. By the time American involvement in the war called for U.S. troops the end of my hitch was approaching. Technically I was a Vietnam-era veteran, but I never came close to serving in combat.
That was the year of Super Bowl III (the first one, maybe two, hadn’t attracted that grandiose title yet). The New York Jets upset the then-Baltimore Colts 16-7, spurred by Jets quarterback Joe Namath’s personal guarantee of a win. I notice the anniversary has attracted a TV endorsement for Namath these days.
There were no elections in 1969. Richard Nixon took office as president on Jan. 20. Ed Whitcomb was governor of Indiana, and Ed Flanagan was Anderson’s mayor.
The Anderson Indians won the basketball sectional behind the stellar play of Rod Freeman, who would make all-star teams in both football and basketball, play the latter for Vanderbilt University and a year in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers. Two days later my future would be changed by the unexpected death of longtime Herald Sports Editor Orville “Red” Haven. Suddenly I found myself occupying the sports editor’s chair. A couple of months later I would be joined on the sports staff by Dave “Ace” Soverly.
Less than a month later my life changed again as my wife Bonnie gave birth to our first of four daughters, Rachel.
Plenty was happening on the world scene. Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower died March 28. Ted Kennedy’s Chappaquiddick episode, which may have helped torpedo any presidential hopes he harbored, occurred July 18. The Charles Manson murders happened in August, as did Woodstock.
And then came the Apollo 11 moon landing. The Herald staff held a party that Sunday at Jon and Cindy Shafer’s, and we watched the historic happenings on television.
New York’s miracle Mets climaxed their rags-to-riches baseball turnaround that year, winning the World Series in October over the Baltimore Orioles.
Fifty years ago newspapers were the prime source of immediate news people turned to first. TV’s evening news was just refining its product, all-news channels had not yet begun and the internet wasn’t even a dream.
Now with the “whats” out there on the internet or on TV news and sports channels, print media emphasis is on how and why, with observations from public officials, coaches, players and the general public.
