It was the summer of 1958 when George and Ginny Vaught moved to Anderson as George Vaught became director of bands at Anderson High School. Within a few years and a string of State Fair championships by all three Anderson Community Schools, the city would become known as the Band Capital of Indiana.
All that came quickly to mind with the news of the death of Virginia “Ginny” Vaught Hurst in Florida on Christmas, just two months short of her 100th birthday.
George had preceded her by a few decades as the result of a heart condition. He moved quickly to establish competitive dominance of the AHS Marching Indians, and that very first year we were chosen as one of Indiana’s two representatives in the Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.
It would take only three years to reach the top in the Indiana State Fair competition, the 1957 edition of the Marching Indians winning the first of three consecutive titles. And it wasn’t long before Madison Heights and Highland began bringing home trophies of their own. Among them, Anderson has won 7 titles, Highland 6 and Madison Heights 2.
After Mr. Vaught turned the AHS program over to Don Hoffman and became city bands supervisor, the Indians won trophies again in 1985 and 1986. Madison Heights was a winner in 1963 and 1980, with Highland first in 1968, 1970, 1971, 2005, 2007 and 2009. After consolidation the present Anderson Marching Highlanders notched titles in 2010 and 2019.
Ginny supported her husband’s efforts during his tenure as band director, frequently around for marching practice sessions and involved in development of the Indianettes majorette corps, of which daughter Jill would become a member en route to her AHS graduation in 1962..
She touched the lives of countless band and Indianette members over the years. I could count on a response, even after she moved to Florida in later years, anytime I recalled in one of my columns my experiences with the Marching Indians or recounted the success of the program over the years.
Ginny and Jill, who married Mike Martin and teamed with him in running a shoe store in Anderson for many years, spearheaded majorette training for junior high girls with formation of the Thunderettes at North Side Middle School. It became a feeder system for the Indianettes. I would see them practicing on Saturday mornings in the halls of the Wigwam complex when I’d come for AHS Basketball Boosters meetings.
Naturally Ginny’s granddaughters also followed in the footsteps of their forebears. Shelley Martin Herod, Natalie Martin Parrish and Robin Martin Throckmorton were active in the AHS musical programs during the 1980s.
Where has time gone? It doesn’t seem that long ago that we were out on the practice field or taking our lunch hours to work on our 8-steps-to-5-yards marching style or hanging out with the Vaughts during breaks in practices. It’s been quite a legacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.