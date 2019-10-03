It’s a meaty issue, but demand from people espousing a vegan menu has finally convinced a couple of fast food chains to test the market with new veggie burgers. Whether they actually get the fat out of the fire will probably depend on just how many customers actually purchase the sandwiches.
Of course, I also understand some vegan purists may have a problem with the way the Impossible Whopper or PLT are prepared. Apparently there is no guarantee the burgers will be completely devoid of animal fats, especially since the same equipment may be used for the preparation of other sandwiches.
For meat-and-potatoes people like me, however, there’s no way it will ever replace beef, pork, lamb, fish or any other edible living moving critter that not only tastes good but smells wonderful when it’s barbecuing on the grill.
That said, I have nothing against those who choose to get their protein from other living but rooted and otherwise immobile sources. To each his own.
But that wasn’t good enough for a certain Australian woman whose neighbors have a tradition of delectable smells wafting from the barbie on many weekends during the year. Cilla Carden, a vegan, filed a lawsuit against her neighbors in Western Australia, complaining about the smell of meat and fish drifting into her yard. Among her complaints were her neighbors’ barbecuing, smoking and children playing basketball.
“I’m a good person,” she told a newspaper. “I just want peace and quiet.” Claiming they were doing it on purpose, she told a TV reporter, “All I can smell is fish. I can’t enjoy my backyard.”
And apparently Ms. Carden feels that if she can’t enjoy her backyard without the aroma of meat and fish cooking on the barbie, her neighbors shouldn’t be able to enjoy their backyard either.
So far it seems the courts are taking a dim view of her contentions. Her complaint was tossed out of court earlier this year. She filed an appeal, but the Supreme Court of Western Australia rejected it as well. She reportedly has vowed to keep fighting.
The question then, boils (bakes, fries, grills or fricasees) down to whether vegetarian-types have a right not to be exposed to olfactory and auditory experiences in which their neighbors take much delight. Whose freedom, one may ask, ends where another’s begins?
The end result may be just the beginning of Cilla’s troubles. It seems that in response to her legal challenges, her neighbors are organizing a neighborhood cookout outside her home, scheduled for Oct. 19. According to a Facebook page, the event is being called “Community BBQ for Cilla Carden.”
“Don’t let Cilla destroy a good old Aussie tradition, join us for a community BBQ, and help Cilla Carden get some pork for her fork,” the event description reads.
By then maybe Cilla Carden will have concluded she should have left well enough alone.
