At one time gambling in any form was illegal in Indiana. We’ve come a long way, baby. Or so they say.
As of now, if you want to place a bet on college or professional sporting events you can do so legally at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, among other sites.
Of course for all these years if you wanted to bet on the Super Bowl, the Bucket game, the Masters or get into a March Madness pool, you simply did so without clearing it with the local or state police forces.
In an editorial this newspaper has called Indiana’s new go-for-it on sports betting, which legalizes it while regulating and, naturally, taxing the process, a win-win for Indiana gamblers. At least those who want to put their money where their mouth is will now be able to do so without flouting the law.
High school sports, by the way, are not considered an appropriate forum for legalized sports betting. More on that later.
If you don’t play you can’t win, the adage goes. I pretty much prefer the corollary: If you don’t play you can’t lose. Accordingly, the amount of money I’ve forfeited on games of chance probably wouldn’t be enough to buy a steak dinner these days. I’ve always been reluctant to risk my bankroll on the desire of a four-footed animal to outrun its competition on any given day.
There were a couple of times, though, when I couldn’t resist. One of those, however, didn’t risk any cash.
I was assistant sports editor of The Herald at the time, and Tom Earl was sports editor of the Daily Bulletin, the two papers that later merged into the current Herald Bulletin. Between us and Howard Compton of the advertising department we cooked up a publicity stunt. Compton was a red-hot Alexandria Tigers fan while both of us favored the Frankton Eagles in a 1969 basketball sectional game. Thus we wrote that if Alex won the game, Tom and I would push Compton in a wheelbarrow around the Tigers’ basketball court. If Frankton won, we would take turns riding while Howard pushed us around the Eagles’ gym. Frankton won the game, and we took the ride as Eagles fans cheered.
A year earlier a Madison Heights High School kid who used to hang around the newsroom badgered me into taking a bet on the Pirates’ basketball fortunes. Star player Jim Regenold had just returned from an injury, and the kid insisted MHHS would win its last three season games and go on to win the sectional. The bet was inconsequential, maybe a buck or less. But I thought it was too good an opportunity to pass up.
Regenold’s magic was not enough as the Pirates lost the first of the three regular season games. He paid up. As it transpired, of course, the Pirates did go on to win the sectional that year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.