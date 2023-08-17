All in all, this has been a pretty comfortable summer.
Of course, if you are catching this column online from places such as Arizona, Texas, the Deep South or parts of the Atlantic Coast, you’re probably wonder what I’m talking about.
The weather people have been bombarding us about the near- or actual-record temperatures being posted, tying it all in with global warming or climate change or the weather warnings du jour. Most of Indiana, however, has been spared the degree of heat and humidity that has followed the summer solstice across much of the Northern Hemisphere.
To be real, climate change is a constant and has been since before the dawn of humanity. The argument comes over whether the blame can legitimately be laid at the feet of human activity as well as whether this planet, along with its relationship to the rest of the universe, contains the seeds for its own destruction.
In the normal course of events, June, July and August can get pretty hot in most of the United States. That’s been the case as long as the country has existed. Indiana has had triple-digit temperatures on occasion over the years. Hey, I can even remember one trip to Minnesota in July where the temperature reached 100 degrees.
But the weather forecasters have managed to exacerbate the degree of difficulty in recent decades by calculating the heat index, which gives us the “feels like” temperature by figuring in the effect of the humidity.
Along with that come the dire warnings for those who can’t or don’t avail themselves of air conditioning. Some of us can remember back to a time when that phenomenon was something you only had in theaters or expensive buildings, not even including retail stores. Nowadays nearly everyone has it except maybe those too poor to afford such a luxury. Or do they?
Our home was built around the turn of the century (note that people our age know exactly which century I’m referring to). It’s a stately two-story house designed with high ceilings on the first floor and excellent cross-ventilation with the windows and doors open, which admittedly most people these days wouldn’t think of. There are shade trees on three sides.
And it is not air-conditioned. Our upstairs bedroom had a room AC unit before we moved downstairs for good. Otherwise, we’ve found that the two or three weeks a year when it gets noticeably hot can be handled with cross-ventilation aided by a combination of ceiling and floor fans. And at our age we don’t spend much time in the sun or engaging in heavy exercise. And if all else fails, we hop in the air-conditioned car and take a spin.
I suppose if we felt the need we could dig into the savings and add air, which might make the place more salable if the time comes. So far, though, we haven’t felt the need.
Are the heat warnings overhyped? They have yet to convince us otherwise.