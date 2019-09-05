President Trump is having way too much fun for some people’s tastes.
The tempest in a teapot this time is the suggestion that the world’s best-known wheeler-dealer would like to purchase the world’s largest island, namely the Arctic outpost just off the Canadian coastline known as Greenland.
Such a venture most likely would never come to pass, of course. The prime minister of Denmark, whose territory it is, affirms that the sparsely populated and largely ice-covered territory is not for sale. Trump, for his part, admitted that while it seemed like a good idea it was being kept on the back burner.
Then came a presidential tweet with the effect of rubbing salt in the wounds of some of his humorless critics, a picture of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas superimposed on the sparsely populated Greenland landscape with the caption: “I promise not to do this to Greenland.”
Purchasing huge chunks of land, of course, has long been part of U.S. history. The Louisiana Purchase in 1803 from France opened the land west of the Mississippi River to colonization. The Gadsden Purchase in 1854 brought the southern areas of New Mexico and Arizona into play. And the Alaska Purchase from Russia in 1867, derided at the time as Seward’s Folly, eventuated in the 49th state.
Greenland, populated in large part by Inuit people who migrated from Alaska, is strategically important from military and scientific standpoints. Predominantly tundra, it contains the largest ice sheet in the world outside of Antarctica.
One can hardly blame the Trump administration for having fun with this gambit. Taking such a venture seriously probably was a stretch anyway. But then who would have predicted a decade ago that a flamboyant real estate mogul-turned-TV personality would become president of these United States?
The situation is reminiscent of a bit of fun we had, admittedly on a less visible scale, one summer in the old Herald newsroom. Steve Hofer, one of our summer interns, in his spare time began circulating well-developed breaking news briefs about a planned space launch from Anderson. Its destination: the sun. In order to avoid burning up in the solar rays, the launch would be made at night.
My co-sports editor, Dave “Ace” Soverly, was the model for the chief astronaut; his name as it appeared in the stories reverted to his Polish roots where he was referred to as David Sobieralski.
Naturally none of these stories ever appeared in print. But they were the talk of the newsroom for a couple of weeks until launch day, which took place in the Jackson Street parking lot complete with firecrackers and costumes. As the whole thing unraveled and Ace scampered out of sight, Hofer audibled the final news release describing the flight’s disintegration on the launch pad.
Hofer, by the way, was named managing editor of a major newspaper while still in his 20s, then became an attorney.
