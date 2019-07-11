Every so often one of those philosophical pieces appears on social media. They usually don't solve much, of course. But the piece, aptly titled “Welcome to the world today,” provides a good discussion starter, and I'll take it from there.
These days sex is free and love is expensive. Losing a phone hurts more than losing one's virginity. Nudity is in, profanity is meaningless, and if you don't drink, smoke, vape or use drugs you're missing out.
These days boys don't mature into men (although some may become women, or vice versa). And girls aspire to become men to rule over them. People do their best to pull the wool over their partners' eyes. Bathrooms have become photography studios. And men's and women's rooms seem to be in the eye of the beholder.
Pizza delivery these days seems faster than emergency response. God-fearing is passe in a world where the greatest fears are thieves and terrorists. Lies become reality as people see the world as they want it to be, not as it is.
Women seem to be more afraid of getting pregnant than of catching HIV. But there's a way out, at the unborn (but very much alive) baby's expense.
Perspectives and clothes play a major role in defining a person's value these days. Money is more important than family or integrity or God. Marriage is no longer taken seriously, because it's easier to play house than build a home. Love is a game, and it's easier jumping from one partner to another than waiting for Mr. or Mrs. Right. And increasingly, when children get in the way, they become unwitting sacrifices or even victims of molestation.
Social critics spoke of the “dumbing down” of society. While we have always had people with handicaps and limitations, the inevitable results of bringing more children into the world with fetal alcohol syndrome, neonatal drug addiction and similar conditions are becoming obvious.
In a sense it's nothing new. The world has seen crucifixions, genocide, plagues, slavery, brutal conquerors and all manner of debauchery. Probably the difference today is that with modern methods of media it is paraded in front of us and rubbed in our faces as never before.
That gives pause to those who return to biblical warnings of the end times. Even Jesus was quoted as saying, “These things must happen, but the end is not yet.”
Thus we can't count on any second comings or raptures or nirvana or Valhalla or 100 virgins to bail us out anytime soon (although one never knows what tomorrow will bring). The all-powerful Creator has put up with the Roman Empire, the Reign of Terror, the Russian Revolution, the Holocaust, dictators such as Hitler and Stalin, and much more. Divine patience with fallible human beings seems infinitely greater than anything we can imagine.
As one folk song phrased it, “When will they ever learn?”
Jim Bailey’s column appears on Thursday. He can be reached by email at jameshenrybailey@earthlink.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.