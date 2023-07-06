The filing of a federal indictment against former President Donald Trump over alleged mishandling of a ton of classified documents is said to be the first time a former chief executive has faced criminal charges of that magnitude.
But Trump, aka The Mouth That Roared, is basking in the attention — as is his wont — attempting to turn it to his advantage in his run to regain the nation’s highest office. His loyal supporters, many of whom have backed him through thick and thin, seem emboldened by the attempt to get him into court, where his adversaries would like nothing better than to lock him up and throw away the key.
Meanwhile, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, is pushing articles of impeachment in Congress of President Joe Biden, centered primarily on perceived failures of the mess that constitutes the federal immigration system. And, of course, the ongoing Hunter Biden saga.
Politics in these United States has come to that. It seems the definition of a crooked politician has come to mean one with whose policies you totally disagree.
Trump, an industrial mover and shaker-turned-television personality, has been a lightning rod ever since his successful 2016 run for the presidency. In the interim he has been twice impeached (though never coming close to conviction), settled personal lawsuits and been indicted at both the state and federal levels. Constitutionally, though, he is still free to run for and be elected once more to the presidency — where, he suggests, he would have the authority to pardon himself if it became incumbent to do so.
The question, of course, remains: Can Trump muster enough support to achieve the re-election that eluded him in 2020?
Never-Trumpers have trouble understanding what motivates his considerable base of adamant supporters. Most likely the bulk of them are voters who strongly favor his positions on issues such as the economy, immigration and such, willing to live with or overlook his bombastic rhetoric as long as the country keeps humming.
By contrast, the inarticulate Biden never has been able to garner favorable public support as the country has stumbled its way out of the Covid shutdown. He was elected primarily because he is not Donald Trump.
It remains to be seen whether either re-election bid can be derailed, much less whether either realistically faces legal jeopardy. Questions must be answered, such as (1) What constitutes misuse of classified material? And (2) To what degree do perceived incompetence or failure of presidential policies constitute high crimes and misdemeanors?
Charges fly around that all these investigations and the charges that come out of them are political. Of course they are. Had politics not been involved neither Trump nor Biden, or Hillary Clinton and others, likely would be facing the multitude of allegations and innuendos that have been flying around for the last decade or more.
So will the geriatric Biden and the bellicose Trump be squaring off again next year? That would be the subject of another column.