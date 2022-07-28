Is there no end to the alarming trend of violent behavior in reaction to the world seemingly turning faster than they can handle?
Just as the nation was numbing from the spate of school and shopping center shootings, several July 4 festivities were marred by even more violence, including the young man who unloaded an AR-15-style weapon on a crowd in Highland Park, Ill.
Critics understandably place the blame on the weaponry used in reaping the maximum bang for the buck, thereby attracting the highest possible level of media attention. Then comes the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the nation deemed to have probably the world’s toughest gun control laws. The perpetrator didn’t let that stop him, found in possession of several homemade guns.
Now we have to chalk one up for the good guys with guns after a civilian picked off the shooter in the recent Greenwood Mall shooting spree.
There is a pattern. The preponderance of these shooters have been male, mostly young, usually with a history of mental and social indicators that careful observation could have precluded from ever possessing the weapons they used.
Once again, there are no easy fixes.
The world isn’t spinning any faster on its axis. Life, however, keeps picking up the pace. And the Internet-fired communications industry brings us the news of the latest atrocities almost as fast as it happens.
Add to that the latest lifestyle upheavals, none of which is new but all of which become magnified by the 21st century pace of life.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down normal life as we know it for more than a year, exacerbating the tremendous trifles everyone has to deal with on a daily basis anyway. During that time changing lifestyles picked up even more mid-course corrections. Social media provided a mixed-bag outlet for youngsters to unload on a world where they felt unheard and unappreciated.
Finding and holding one’s place in the world has always been a challenge. It’s never been easy. But we had help.
I was often bullied as a youngster, but I had a supportive circle of friends, parents and elders as well. I had to get past the death of my dad when I was 11. Then there were daily obstacles to overcome. They never end.
In the past month three more of my circle of friends passed: John Little, Vern Forsberg and Jack Samuels. Recently the DVR box that operates our main TV set went out. So did our cellphone. We’ve been waiting nearly three months on a computer part for our car, which sits unused behind the auto repair shop.
Fortunately, we haven’t lost touch with reality. It also helps if one is grounded in faith. Other troubled souls, however, have determined to expand their 15 minutes of fame as they go out in a blaze of glory in front of the cameras.
The world awaits some evasive solutions.