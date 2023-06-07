Ever wonder how your favorite (or even least favorite) professional sports team came up with its nickname? The stories are different for just about every one of them. Of course this column isn’t long enough to cover every team in the country – make that continent – so I’ll just detail a few of the more interesting ones.
Take the Los Angeles Lakers. Checking a map, the nearest inland body of water of any size to L.A. is the Salton Sea, which is closer to Arizona and Mexico than it is to California’s largest city. The Lakers, of course, brought their nickname with them when they moved from Minneapolis, Minnesota, more than 60 years ago. Team owners figured the on-court basketball success of the transplant from the land of 10,000 lakes would carry over, and they were right.
Los Angeles’ other team, the Clippers, may be a bit more logical since the City of Angels does have seaport access. But the name actually came from the San Diego franchise, moved there some years ago.
A few other names don’t seem to make much sense. The Memphis Grizzlies, for instance. Last time we checked there hasn’t been a grizzly bear east of the Mississippi River in recent memory. Again, the franchise is a transplant from Vancouver, Canada. At least Grizzlies sounds more combative than the former American Basketball Association teams that played in Memphis, the Tams and Sounds.
The Utah Jazz? They moved from New Orleans, and at the time the management opted not to change the name. The former Utah ABA franchise was the Stars, and that also was transplanted from Los Angeles.
The Arizona football team is the Cardinals, also unseen in nature in the Southwest. Cardinals are a Northern and Midwestern bird, and the Cards originated in Chicago before moving to St. Louis to share the moniker with the city’s baseball team before heading west.
The Dodgers’ nickname came from street bums dodging trolleys on the Brooklyn streets. There are no trolleys in Los Angeles. But the Dodgers took the name with them anyway more than half a century ago.
And if Kings sounds foreign to Sacramento, realize the name comes from the franchise’s stop in Kansas City and Omaha. It dropped the former Royals designation it held in Rochester and Cincinnati, presumably because the KC baseball team also was called the Royals.
The Hornets of the NBA traveled from Charlotte to New Orleans and back. The original team moved to New Orleans, which eventually opted to become the Pelicans and let the North Carolina expansion franchise, the Bobcats, have their original name back.
Baltimore could have had two teams called the Browns. But when the baseball team moved from St. Louis, the Maryland city preferred Orioles. And after losing the Colts to Indianapolis, the city obtained the old Cleveland Browns franchise but renamed it the Ravens, leaving the Browns name for Cleveland’s expansion venture.
And so it goes.