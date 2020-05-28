John Gunter gained his biggest fame around Anderson and other parts of the state as the ‘Singing Sheriff.” The image of a guy who was tough on crime playing a guitar while he was singing (sometimes like a quacking duck) was sure to get attention.
I first knew him from my college days when the young blond city cop moonlighted on Anderson College security. He was just starting up the ranks then, making friends easily and interacting with the AC students at the rec hall or while grabbing a sandwich at Frisch’s.
Gunter, 89, died at his home May 7. I imagine he’s picking and singing with the angels somewhere up there now.
The affable Gunter had a lot of fun, and he also had a serious side. He played basketball on the Fraternal Order of Police team and was active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, all the while exhibiting a consummate professionalism in his chosen vocation of law enforcement.
I recall the evening I and one of my buddies brought him in a sandwich while he was working the front desk. As we chatted quietly, the phone rang, and he switched gears seamlessly: “POLICE DESK, LT. GUNTER!” Just like that he was all business. He soon advanced to captain where he was active in safety education.
He ran for sheriff in 1970 on a platform of professionalizing the department, serving two terms. And meanwhile he kept on singing. He returned to the Anderson Police Department where he remained until retiring in 1993.
His public profile, of course, spilled over into the musical realm with the Cops and Robbers band and the “Little Bit Country” shows along with Carl Erskine and Jeff Hardin to raise money for Madison County Special Olympics.
In retirement he continued to be active, forming the local Crime Watch program and serving on the Edgewood Town Council where he oversaw the town’s police department.
-----
On another front, one more musician has passed from the scene. Jonathan Pierce, a former member of the Gaither Vocal Band and The Imperials, failed to recover from heart surgery and succumbed in Nashville. He was 49.
Pierce was with the Vocal Band when they filmed their “Back Home in Indiana” video at the Paramount Theatre in the 1990s. He left the group in 1997 to launch a solo career, subsequently being nominated for several Dove awards. He largely retired from music in 2003 to focus on a career in interior design.
He was born Jonathan Pierce Hildreth in Odessa, Texas, in 1970. Relocating to Nashville to pursue music, he met Naomi Judd, who introduced him to the Imperials. He performed with that group for three years before joining the GVB. He would continue his solo career in the contemporary field on Curb Records.
As those familiar faces depart from our presence for now, it heralds a glorious forever when all of God’s singers get home.
