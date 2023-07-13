It was one of those Facebook clone attempts that piqued my curiosity recently. Practically everybody with a Facebook account has received bogus friend requests from people whom they’ve long since befriended.
Eldridge Franklin “Whitey” Ellis and I had been FB friends for years, so I knew the new request was bogus. But it made me realize I hadn’t seen any posts from him for some time, so I went online to check it out. Sadly, Ellis, 86, died Feb. 9 in Naples, Florida, where he had been living since retirement.
Most of Whitey’s adult life was spent in Anderson, where he received his higher education and undertook a career as an educator himself. His naturally blond hair lent itself to the nickname he carried with him most of his life. He came from Scott Depot, West Virginia, to what was then Anderson College, which is where we first met. He was a star athlete until he blew out a knee, then becoming an athletic trainer and preparing for a career in the field of education.
His older brother, the Rev. Bill Ellis, became a well-known Church of God preacher, promoter and writer. He died in 2018.
Whitey had much of the same ingratiating personality traits of his brother. He was coaching at the junior high level at Madison Heights and North Side middle schools during my early years as a sportswriter, and he regularly called in the results of his games, inevitably asking, “Got time to take a ballgame?” That, of course, was in my job description at the time, and I got a pretty good idea of who was coming up the ranks from his thorough reports.
Before long he moved into administration, first as a principal on the junior high level, and finally as an associate superintendent of Anderson Community Schools. He retired in 1996 after one more year as an elementary school principal. As an administrator he began going by E. Franklin Ellis, calling it an attempt to minimize any controversy over his much-used nickname.
In retirement he relocated to Florida along with his wife Patricia (who he always referred to as “Pretty Pat” in his Facebook posts) and son Dennis. Much of his retirement activities centered around concern for the future of Dennis, who has special needs. Accordingly, he became active with the Foundation for Developmentally Disabilities, now known as Starability, as well as Special Olympics. He also led a fund-raising effort to build a group home for a Christian organization called Protective Harbor, where Dennis now lives.
Elsewhere, Whitey was active as a leader and promoter in the Bonita Springs Lions Club.
Over the years it seems as if my circle of friends continues to dwindle as age and infirmities take their toll. Such, I guess, is the natural order of a world that continues to renew itself. But I find that the memories of longtime relationships tell a continuing story of a world in progress.