It was hard to believe Whitey Ford had reached the age of 91 — just missing his 92nd birthday by a matter of days. Ford, who died Oct. 8, was a fixture on the pitching staff of the New York Yankees during their glory days of the 1950s and ‘60s.
I was one of the legion of Yankee fans back in the day. It nearly always gave me a team to pull for when World Series time rolled around. And while Ruth, Gehrig, Lazzeri, Dickey et al were long gone, players like Ford, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Elston Howard, Hank Bauer, Allie Reynolds, Roger Maris and Moose Skowron led the Bronx Bombers to the World Series 14 times in 16 years between 1949 and 1964.
Ford wasn’t quite the last of that bunch to pass from this world. But of the key players during that era, only Bobby Richardson and Tony Kubek survive. Given Ford’s reputed lifestyle, few would have guessed the Chairman of the Board, as he was nicknamed, would reach his 90s.
His given name was Edward Charles Ford, the nickname “Whitey” a natural because of his blond hair. His rookie season in 1950 established him as a pitcher to watch, although that was interrupted by two years in the Army before he began mowing down batters with a variety of pitches that masked a rather ordinary fastball. He retired in 1967 at age 38 after arm trouble failed to respond to treatment. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974.
His stats are legion. A 10-time All-Star and six-time World Series champion, he won the Cy Young Award in 1961, three times led the American League in wins and twice in earned run average. He is the Yankees franchise leader in career wins (236), shutouts (45), innings pitched (3,170 1/3) and tied in games started by a pitcher (438). The totals could have been greater had not manager Casey Stengel spaced out his starts to face the Yankees’ toughest opponents. His most prolific seasons came under Ralph Houk, including a 25-4 record in 1961, a feat overshadowed by the home run battle between Maris and Mantle.
After his retirement he admitted to having occasionally doctored baseballs, primarily in his later years to help him survive declining physical ability. An example was the “mudball” in which catcher Elston Howard would deliberately lose his balance and dip the ball in a strategic mud puddle behind the plate. Ford sometimes would use the diamond on his wedding ring to gouge the ball, until umpires became wise to his actions. Of course such ball defacing would be more difficult today when balls are tossed out of play every time they touch the ground.
He quit smoking in 1963. “My doctor told me that whenever I think of smoking, I should think of a bus starting up and blowing the exhaust in my face,” he said.
