Slowly but surely, toilet paper has made its way back on the shelves of grocery and convenience stores. It’s still being rationed, though, as jokes abound about hoarders and such.
According to one crack making the rounds, even The Terminator has finally located the precious cargo: Aisle B, back.
But according to information I managed to confirm, the great toilet paper caper wasn’t entirely a case of panic-stricken people trying to corner the market on a necessary commodity at all. It was largely a matter of logistics.
Perhaps a personal example will put it in perspective.
I returned from a two-year Army hitch in 1965. Instead of moving back in with my mom, I located a furnished apartment of my own. On my first trip to the grocery store I bought a single roll of toilet paper. That roll lasted me about three months.
There were a couple of logical reasons. First, I’m a male, which reduces the amount of paper I use considerably. More importantly, my bowel habits were such that I found it convenient to relieve myself either at my mom’s (when I’d go over to read the paper or take care of my laundry) or at the office.
And these days, when people spend more time at work, school or in restaurants, theaters, athletic venues and department stores than at home, the expenditure of personal bathroom supplies only accounts for a fraction of a family’s needs.
Then along comes the coronavirus thing, accompanied by quarantines and stay-at-home orders. Suddenly householders realize they will be cooped up at home interminably. And when you gotta go, you gotta have your own t.p. The Sears Roebuck catalogs that used to be kept in old-timers’ outhouses don’t exist anymore, and newspapers are a tad messy to use as a substitute. Resorting to a wet rag and running water is unthinkable for most people. So they decide they’d better stock up.
And what of the stores and schools and public venues? That’s a whole different industry. Most people are certainly aware of the difference between Quilted Northern or squeezable Charmin and the industrial grade stuff on giant rolls that you find in public restrooms. The latter, often made out of recycled paper, are much narrower and thinner. And I’m told they mostly are even manufactured by different paper mills.
That’s one expense closed-down venues won’t have to make up out of their own pockets. Instead, people on lockdown have to provide it for themselves. Hence the run on paper products at your friendly local supermarket.
The good news, if there is any such, will come when things return to a semblance of normal and people start using public facilities again. When that happens, they will discover the supplies they have built up are lasting much longer.
And by that time there will be a critical shortage of appointment times available for haircuts and styling at your favorite hair salon.
