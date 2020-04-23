The miracle of the electronic age has enabled the learning process to go on even when the rest of the world is shut down. We will see how well that works out.
School buildings nowadays are empty as we grapple with the coronavirus crisis. But in many districts classes are being conducted online, hopefully with parents keeping at least one eye on their youngsters to make sure they don’t take advantage of the distance to shortcut the learning process.
I can remember our own kids’ unscheduled vacations during times of heavy snows or in one case the energy crisis. There was no internet then, so they had to stay home (or get out with their friends in the elements) and wait for their next opportunity to return to the learning process. On a few of those occasions they completed far fewer school days than now are required by law; snow days hadn’t yet been thought of, so if there was no school, the affected days were simply lost in the educational process.
The irony is that we lived two blocks from school, and only during one brief stretch surrounding the blizzard of 1978 would it have been that difficult for them to make their way to the building. It may have been during the so-called energy crunch that I sent a letter to then-Anderson Community Schools Superintendent Harold Gallagher protesting the endless lost school days. Interestingly, my oldest daughter wrote him a separate letter asking him not to close school anymore.
Now we have e-learning. Kids link with their schools through computers (which they can operate better than their parents and infinitely more efficiently than their grandparents). But generally those days have been reserved for times when getting to school is impossible or impractical.
Now the existing health risk has shifted all learning online. And often parents have become unintended home-schoolers. Just how well the process will succeed is yet to be determined.
Our grandkids have been a little leery about it. Classroom interaction and the question-answer process isn’t quite the same as it is in person.
Granddaughter LeeAnn had some online experience with a couple of summer school classes at Anderson University. But she has been unsure how the lack of hands-on learning will shake out in her nursing classes the rest of this semester.
And grandson Ronnie is something of a math whiz, having competed in Math Bowl events during his elementary years. Now he’s into high school calculus, which he tells us is a whole new ballgame. Learning calculus online was definitely not something to which he was looking forward.
Granddaughter Gracie seems to have adapted well, making all A’s during her last grading period. Her dance season, meanwhile, morphed into online dance classes.
We’ll find out soon enough how long-distance learning compares with teachers standing in front of their students.
In the meantime, parents are discovering a deeper appreciation for teachers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.